International Medical Relief Reaches Over 1,000 Individuals Across Kwazulu-Natal

- M.M. Zungu, Deputy Director General, KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health

KWAZULU, KWAZULU-NATAL, SOUTH AFRICA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- International Medical Relief (IMR), a global medical and dental charity, concluded a four-day medical mission across KwaZulu-Natal from July 19–25, 2026, delivering free medical care, health screenings, and community health education to an estimated 1,059 individuals, including 809 patients who received full provider workups. A 24-person volunteer team - physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, EMTs, and support staff - provided care across four community sites throughout the region, including eldercare facilities serving elderly and chronically ill residents in the greater Durban area and a community hall serving a mixed-age population north of Durban. The volunteer team was joined by three global health leaders from Harvard Medical School's Global Health Leaders Program, who participated directly in mission operations across all four days.

The mission's community health education program was shaped directly by the communities it served, with curriculum topics identified by residents themselves and delivered to every individual present at each site - whether or not they also received a full clinical workup. At elderly-focused sites, IMR volunteers additionally provided hands-on training to local care-home staff on wound debridement, proper wound cleaning and redressing, and bed sore management, extending the mission's impact well beyond the team's departure.

At one care home serving a population of immobile and bedbound residents, the mission team conducted bedside rounds directly to patients unable to reach the clinic area - delivering the mission's most significant volume of wound care of any site. On the final day, at a community hall north of Durban, a community courtyard health education event drew an additional 250 attendees beyond the day's clinical patients, reflecting the strength of local demand for the program.

Honorable Mention: Site Visit by Deputy Director General M.M. Zungu

On the mission's final day, at the community hall site north of Durban, the team received a distinguished site visit from the Honorable M.M. Zungu, Deputy Director General of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health, who was joined by members of his department. During the visit, Deputy Director General Zungu participated directly in the distribution of prosthetic hands to patients in need, toured the mission's on-site pharmacy, and met with IMR's physicians to discuss the care being delivered across the four-day mission.

Before departing, Deputy Director General Zungu addressed both the community and the IMR team, offering his appreciation and thanks for the mission's work:

“Thank you so much. Your community charity work is amazing and having a great impact on public health.”

- M.M. Zungu, Deputy Director General, KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health

The recognition from provincial health leadership reflects the strength of IMR's collaborative approach in KwaZulu-Natal, where the mission's curriculum, site selection, and care model were shaped in direct partnership with local organizations and the communities they serve.

Community Partner Appreciation

Following IMR's clinic day at TAFTA (The Association for the Aged), which served more than 200 elders, Abel Naicker, Area Manager for Operations North, shared his thanks with the team:

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to International Medical Relief and its team for their support. It was truly a blessing to have them on site, and the services the team provided were incredibly valuable and beneficial to our elders. We hope this marks the beginning of a meaningful relationship and opens the door to future collaboration and engagement.”

- Abel Naicker, Area Manager, Operations North, TAFTA (The Association for the Aged)

About International Medical Relief

International Medical Relief is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the belief that everyone, everywhere deserves access to compassionate, respectful, high-quality medical and dental care. Through volunteer-led medical missions around the world, IMR delivers direct patient care, health screenings, community health education, and local capacity-building training to underserved communities.

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