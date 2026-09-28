Upcoming Book The Coreprint Methodtm Invites Readers To Discover What Shapes Their Lives

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr Maryam Anas Al Matrooshi, a physician, radiologist, and healthcare leader, will soon launch her new book titled The CorePrint MethodTM: Design the Life You Were Meant to Live. The book offers readers a practical and personal approach to creating a more balanced and fulfilling life. The book will be available worldwide in print, digital, and audiobook formats.The CorePrint MethodTM explores five important areas of life: the Spiritual, Emotional, Physical, Mental, and Social sides of who we are. Each area matters, but Dr Al Matrooshi believes true balance comes from paying attention to all five together. She encourages readers to look at all five areas together rather than focusing on just one.The Spiritual side of life looks at faith, purpose, gratitude, and personal values. The Emotional side explores healing, self-worth, and relationships. The Physical side focuses on health, daily habits, and caring for the body. The Mental side looks at decision-making, discipline, and dealing with stress. The Social side considers the people, relationships, and environments that influence the direction of our lives.The book also gives readers a simple way to see where they are today, recognize areas that may need more attention, and identify opportunities for positive change. Reflection questions, practical exercises, and easy-to-follow illustrations throughout the book encourage readers to pause, reflect, and put the ideas into practice.Dr Al Matrooshi says the idea for the book grew out of years of observation in her work as a physician, radiologist, and healthcare leader. Over the course of her career, she worked with patients, teams, and organizations from many different backgrounds. She says she noticed a recurring pattern: people who succeeded in one part of life did not always feel fulfilled or balanced overall.“Success means little if the foundations beneath it are weak,” she says.This observation led her to ask a deeper question: what does it mean to live a complete life, and how can that be measured?Over several years, she began bringing together her experiences, observations, and ideas into what would eventually become The CorePrint MethodTM.“You cannot change your future until you understand your CorePrint,” she says.The book is written for anyone who wants to create more balance and meaning in their life. It may particularly interest adults searching for greater purpose, professionals experiencing stress or burnout, people going through major life changes, young adults beginning to shape their future, couples preparing for marriage, parents, and leaders interested in personal growth.The book is written in clear, accessible language so it stays relevant to people from different backgrounds and stages of life, from university students to experienced executives.The book touches on challenges many people experience today, including burnout, stress, lack of purpose, emotional struggles, work-life balance, difficult relationships, and declining mental wellbeing. Rather than looking at these challenges separately, the book encourages readers to understand how different parts of life influence one another and to make small, meaningful changes that can create lasting improvement.“The strongest life is not the busiest one; it is the most balanced,” Dr Al Matrooshi says.Dr Maryam Anas Al Matrooshi is an Emirati physician, radiologist, and healthcare leader. She is described as the first and only female radiologist in the Middle East to specialize in forensic radiology and founded the first Forensic Radiology Department in the region at Dubai Police.She has held several leadership positions, including Head of the Dubai Police Athletics Council, Head of the Dubai Police Radiology Department, and Vice President for Dubai of the UAE Sports for All Federation.With more than two decades of leadership and organizational experience, Dr Al Matrooshi has worked with and led teams of more than 1,500 professionals across healthcare, sports, and government institutions.Her professional achievements include introducing a remote electronic radiology reporting system and developing multidisciplinary training programs approved by the Dubai Health Authority for radiographers, nurses, laboratory technicians, dentists, pharmacists, and physiotherapists.She holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS), as well as credentials from the European Board of Radiology and the Arab Board of Radiology. She is also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nokba Management Company L.L.C. Her research background includes work on drug addiction, depression screening among diabetes patients, oral mucosal disease, and thyroid screening initiatives, as well as published medical case reports.Beyond medicine, Dr Al Matrooshi has led sports and community initiatives in Dubai and received the Commander-in-Chief First Rank Award, along with hundreds of certificates of appreciation recognizing her leadership and creative initiatives throughout her career.Dr. Al Matrooshi believes the message of The CorePrint MethodTM is particularly relevant at a time when people across different professions and age groups are facing increasing levels of stress, burnout, anxiety, and loneliness. Technology has made it easier than ever to stay connected. Yet many people still feel disconnected from themselves, their relationships, or their sense of purpose.The book encourages readers to step back from the pressure of everyday life and look at the bigger picture. It focuses not on quick fixes, but on developing healthier habits, making conscious choices, and creating a life that feels meaningful and sustainable.For Dr. Al Matrooshi, the book is only the beginning. She plans to continue developing ideas inspired by The CorePrint MethodTM through keynote speaking, workshops, coaching resources, digital learning tools, and future publications. Her goal is to help people take the ideas beyond the pages of the book and bring them into their everyday lives.“Discipline is not punishment; it is the architecture of freedom,” she says.“Your life is designed one decision at a time.”The CorePrint MethodTM: Design the Life You Were Meant to Live will be available worldwide through Amazon in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover formats, as well as through major online bookstores, international distribution partners, ebook platforms, audiobook platforms, and local bookstores. An official launch date will be announced soon.

Bracken Joseph

Gulf Publisher

+971 54 994 5073

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Upcoming book The CorePrint MethodTM Invites Readers to Discover What Shapes Their Lives News Provided By Bracken Joseph, Gulf Publisher September 28, 2026, 12:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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