Wayne Bisard Investigations Expands Asset Search And Litigation Support Services For Michigan Attorneys And Businesses

Wayne Bisard Investigations' Asset Recovery Roadmap shows Michigan judgment creditors what's worth collecting and how to get it.

Licensed Jackson, Michigan, private investigator brings 31 years of experience to creditors, law firms, and businesses across Michigan and nationwide.

- Wayne Bisard, Owner, Wayne Bisard Investigations

JACKSON, MI, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wayne Bisard Investigations (WBI), a licensed Michigan private investigation firm, today announced the launch of its Asset Recovery Roadmap. The service gives attorneys, businesses, and judgment creditors a clear picture of what a debtor owns, whether collection is worth pursuing, and a step-by-step plan to reach the assets.

Led by founder Wayne Bisard, a private investigator with 31 years of experience, WBI helps clients locate hidden assets, find hard-to-locate individuals, and build court-ready evidence. Based in Jackson County, WBI serves attorneys and creditors throughout Michigan, including the Detroit, Lansing, Ann Arbor, and Grand Rapids areas, and conducts asset investigations nationwide.

"Attorneys and business owners often win in court and then find the other side has disappeared or moved their money," said Wayne Bisard, owner of Wayne Bisard Investigations. "By some estimates, as many as 80% of civil judgments go uncollected. We aim to change that. Our job is to find the facts and the assets that turn a piece of paper into a real result."

Unlike a standard asset search that simply lists what a debtor owns, WBI delivers a complete Asset Recovery Roadmap for collecting the unpaid judgment. The roadmap identifies which assets are actually worth pursuing after exemptions, existing liens, and enforcement costs are weighed, and lays out a specific plan of action: which bank accounts and wages to garnish, which third parties and records to subpoena, where to record judgment liens, and the order in which to take each step for the best chance of recovery. Roadmaps are investigative findings intended for use with the client's attorney and do not constitute legal advice.

WBI's core services include:

Asset searches and investigations for judgment creditors, attorneys, and divorce and business litigation

Skip tracing and locates for witnesses, debtors, and missing parties

Surveillance and GPS data analysis for custody, workers' compensation, and fraud matters

Background investigations for employment, due diligence, and law enforcement hiring

Litigation support, including sworn affidavits and court-ready investigative reports

For judgment holders who would rather sell their judgment than enforce it, WBI's affiliate Great Lakes Strategic Capital purchases non-consumer commercial judgments outright.

Bisard also serves as President with the Michigan Council of Professional Investigators (MCPI), the state's professional association for licensed private investigators.

Individuals, Attorneys and businesses seeking a Michigan private investigator can contact WBI for a confidential consultation.

About Wayne Bisard Investigations

Wayne Bisard Investigations is a licensed private investigation firm based in Grass Lake, Michigan. Founded by investigator Wayne Bisard, the firm provides asset searches, skip tracing, surveillance, background investigations, and litigation support to attorneys, businesses, and individuals across Michigan and nationwide. Learn more at

Wayne Bisard

Wayne Bisard Investigations

+1 517-917-0718

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Wayne Bisard Investigations Expands Asset Search and Litigation Support Services for Michigan Attorneys and Businesses News Provided By Wayne Bisard Investigations September 28, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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