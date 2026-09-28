2026 GEN Annual Conference Now Offers HRCI Recertification Credit As Speaker Lineup Grows

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New Global Impact partnership and additional speakers join the program now approved for HRCI credit, November 10–11 in Charlotte, NC.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Global ERG Network(GEN) is heading into its 2026 Annual Conference (GENC) with momentum on three fronts: a new partnership with philanthropy leader Global Impact, newly confirmed HRCI recertification credit for attendees, and additional speakers joining an already-strong lineup November 10–11 in Charlotte, NC.Global Impact, a philanthropy advisory and infrastructure organization, has raised more than $3 billion for global causes since 1956. The partnership rests on a shared conviction: employee networks, connected to the right structures, produce outcomes that reach beyond any single program. It includes a fall workshop for Global Impact's Charity Alliance members, a breakout session at the Out & Equal Workplace Summit, and an in-person workshop at GENC.“Global Impact has built a structure for workplace giving and volunteerism that actually reaches employees,” said Anna Ettin, Executive Officer of Innovation and Generational Transformation at Tapestry Partner Solutions, which powers GEN.“Together, we give ERGs and Councils a direct connection to the strategies and resources that make their impact sustainable.”Earn HRCI Recertification CreditGENC attendees can now earn professional recertification credit. The program is approved by the HR Certification Institute (HRCI) for 5.75 HR (General) recertification credit hours - a professional-development benefit for the HR, talent, and people leaders who attend alongside ERG and Council practitioners. Full credit details, including eligible certifications, are at globalergnet/conferences/genc/.“HR leaders are stretched thin,” said Monica Brunache, Executive Officer of Organizational and Employee Strategy at Tapestry Partner Solutions.“The two days they spend with us at GENC sharpen how they build and connect ERGs, and count toward the credentials that advance their careers.”Conference Agenda ExpandsGENC 2026 features speakers who trade theory for specifics including the frameworks, missteps, and turning points behind ERG and Council work that creates impact. Already confirmed is Tanya Wright - a two-time SAG Award winner for Orange Is the New Black, Harvard Graduate School of Education alum, and children's media entrepreneur. Newly added to the agenda:. Ke'Lynn Hill, DEI Program Manager at Ferrara Candy Company, with "From the Plant Floor to the C-Suite: Scaling BRG Engagement and Impact Across the Organization" on building Business Resource Group engagement that works for a workforce that doesn't sit behind a desk, and scales all the way up.. Elias Lemon, Vice President of Belonging and Engagement at NMDP, with "Stronger Together: Building Your ERG Ecosystem Beyond Company Walls" on how connecting with nearby ERG leaders strengthens both you and your community.. Dr. Kevin England of Infinito Associates on "The Story Behind the Work: Storytelling for ERG Leaders and Program Managers" with a hands-on workshop on finding, shaping, and delivering the messages that move executives or volunteers to act.Additional agenda and speaker details are available online. Registration is open through October 9; remaining seats are limited: globalergnet/conferences/genc/.Sponsorship aligns your organization with a community turning employee engagement into business results - explore opportunities at globalergnet/conferences/genc/sponsorship/.About the Global ERG NetworkPowered by Tapestry Partner Solutions, the Global ERG Networkis the premier strategy and learning partner for ERG and Council leaders and their organizations. GEN equips organizations to build the structures, capabilities, and systems needed to translate ERG and Council work into measurable business outcomes. For more information, visit globalergnet or follow GEN on LinkedIn.

Anna Ettin

Tapestry Partner Solutions

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2026 GEN Annual Conference Now Offers HRCI Recertification Credit as Speaker Lineup Grows News Provided By Tapestry Partner Solutions September 28, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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