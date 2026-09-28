HSMN Announces Launch Of Findreps® App For Android Devices

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FindReps and RepJobsTM apps now available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network(HSMN) announced today that its FindReps subsidiary has launched the long-awaited Android version of the FindReps app for recruiting medical sales reps.“Needless to say, we are thrilled to have the FindReps app on Android,” said Chris Manning, Managing Partner of FindReps,“Reps, recruiters and hiring managers can now use the FindReps system with any combination of iOS and Android devices.”The FindReps app is used to connect with employee (W-2) rep candidates, or with independent (1099) reps and distributors. Used in concert with FindReps, the RepJobs app presents job opportunities for employed reps, in addition to new product lines for independents. A rep can indicate interest in any opportunity with a single tap, which transmits an anonymous rep profile to the recruiter or company seeking representation, in real time.About FindRepsFindReps is the only candidate screening solution specifically tuned for MedTech/BioPharma recruiters, hiring managers and sales representatives. FindReps screens and connects recruiters with rep candidates anonymously, in real time.The FindReps system leverages a unique algorithm that entirely eliminates résumés from the screening process. Mutual Anonymity, a feature exclusive to FindReps and maintained throughout the screening process, virtually eliminates hiring bias and enables anxiety-free passive recruiting.The FindReps app (for recruiters and hiring managers) is available on the Apple App Store at:and on Google Play Store at:The RepJobs app (for sales rep candidates) is available on the Apple App Store at:and on Google Play Store at:For more information about FindReps and RepJobs, visit:or follow us on X, Instagram, FaceBook and TikTok.Copyright © 2026 The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network LLC. All rights reserved.The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network and FindReps are registered trademarks of The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network LLC. Apple, App Store, iPhone and iPad are trademarks of Apple Inc. Android and Play Store are trademarks of Google LLC.

FindReps Team

The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network

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HSMN Announces Launch of FindReps® App for Android Devices News Provided By Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network September 28, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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