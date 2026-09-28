Jake's List Launches Nationwide As Platform Approaches 1 Million Customer Searches And 300,000 Reviews

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New platform gives service businesses a way to review customers and research customer history before accepting residential jobs.

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jake's List, a new online platform built specifically for service businesses, today announced its nationwide launch as the platform approaches 1 million customer searches and 300,000 customer reviews, according to internal platform data.For too long, small businesses have been at the mercy of customer reviews. Now Jakes List is leveling the playing field by giving businesses a voice too – the ability to anonymously review their customers! They can share their experiences and access information that can help them make more informed decisions about who they work with.Check before you quote.Jake's List is designed for contractors, trades people and other home-service professionals who often commit significant time and resources before a job is ever completed - including traveling to a property, preparing estimates, scheduling crews, purchasing materials and performing work. Jakes List helps you protect your time, protect your finances, protect your crew and protect your business!Until now, businesses have had limited ways to learn about the experiences other service professionals have had with a prospective customer.Jake's List aims to change that.Service Businesses Can Review the CustomerService businesses can now leave reviews based on their experiences working with residential customers. Other service businesses can then search Jake's List and find the available customer information before deciding whether to quote or accept a job.The platform is designed to capture both positive and negative customer experiences.A customer who communicates clearly, pays as agreed and works well with contractors can build a positive history, while businesses can also document problematic experiences through the platform's structured review system.The goal behind Jake's List is straightforward: give service businesses access to information that can help them make better decisions before committing their time, employees and resources to a job.Consumers have been able to research businesses for years. They know the experience previous customers have had before they even make the call. Now a service business can go to Jakes List and know the previous experience other service businesses have had with the customer before they even give a quote.Built for the Service-Business CommunityJake's List is designed for professionals across the home-service industry, including contractors, plumbers, electricians, HVAC companies, roofers, remodelers, general contractors and other residential service providers.The platform combines customer reviews with property and other available information to help participating businesses research prospective jobs and customers from one place.Leaving customer reviews on Jake's List is free, helping the platform build a nationwide network of experiences contributed by the service-business community.As Jake's List expands nationally, the company plans to continue adding information sources and tools designed specifically around the needs of service businesses.About Jake's ListJake's List is a nationwide customer intelligence and review platform built for service businesses. The platform gives contractors and other service professionals a way to share customer experiences and research available customer and property information before accepting residential work.Check before you quote.Visit to learn more.Media Contact...Jake's List

Markus Sterle

Jake's List, LLC

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Jake's List Launches Nationwide as Platform Approaches 1 Million Customer Searches and 300,000 Reviews News Provided By Jake's List September 28, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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