Knee Replacement Is Not The Only Option For Chronic Knee Pain

Can You Avoid Knee Surgery

Knee replacement isn't the only option for chronic knee pain. Learn about non-surgical treatments that may help reduce pain and improve mobility.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center highlights non-surgical options for patients with knee arthritis who may be looking for an alternative to joint replacementFor people living with chronic knee pain, being told they have arthritis, cartilage loss or even“bone-on-bone” changes can make it seem as though knee replacement surgery is the inevitable next step. But knee replacement is not the only treatment option for every patient with chronic knee pain.At Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center, patients are evaluated to determine the source and severity of their knee pain and whether non-surgical treatment options may be appropriate.“Knee replacement can be an effective and appropriate treatment for some patients,” the center said.“But not every person with knee arthritis is ready for surgery, and not every patient necessarily needs to start there.”Knee Arthritis Can Affect Everyday Life. Knee arthritis can gradually make ordinary activities more difficult.Patients may begin noticing pain or stiffness when:Walking longer distancesGoing up or down stairsStanding after sittingGetting in and out of a vehicleKneeling or squattingExercising or participating in recreational activitiesSleeping at nightSome patients also experience a feeling that the knee is becoming less dependable. As these symptoms progress, many people begin considering knee replacement simply because they are no longer able to do the things they enjoy. An X-Ray Doesn't Make the Decision by Itself. However, imaging is only one part of the evaluation.A patient's pain level, mobility, strength, medical history, activity level, previous treatments and overall function can also play a role in determining appropriate treatment options. Even the phrase“bone-on-bone” does not automatically mean that every patient needs immediate knee replacement surgery.The goal is not to tell patients that they should avoid surgery at all costs. Instead, patients should understand the options available to them so they can make an informed decision about their care.There are situations in which knee replacement may ultimately be the only appropriate treatment.Patients with severe arthritis, significant loss of function and persistent symptoms despite appropriate conservative treatment may be candidates for joint replacement. But patients who are trying to delay or potentially avoid knee replacement may want to explore reasonable non-surgical options before making that decision.For many patients, the most important first step is understanding why the knee hurts and how much the condition is affecting everyday function.At Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center, appropriate patients with chronic knee pain can be evaluated for non-surgical treatment options, with the goal of reducing pain and improving mobility and function.Knee replacement is an option. However, in many cases isn't the only option.About Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center:Arthritis & Joint Pain Centers provides evaluation and non-surgical treatment options for appropriate patients suffering from chronic knee and joint pain.

Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center

Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center

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Knee Replacement is not the Only Option for Chronic Knee Pain News Provided By Rochester Arthritis & Joint Pain Center September 28, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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