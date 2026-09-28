Mentorshop Convenes Expert Panel To Examine How AI Is Reshaping K12 Education

Michael Carter, PhD, Strategic Advisor, Independent Director, Learning & Technology Futurist found on Mentorshop

Jennifer House, PhD, specialist in Education Funding, Ed Tech Product Analysis, Expert Support for Marketing Products & Services to Educational Markets

Leilani Tian, Learning Experience Designer, L&D Specialist, Human Centered Education Builder

Nancy Fulton, founder of No Better Friend Entertainment, NancyFultonMeetups, and RationalCo.

Mentorshop - Problem solvers, project catalysts, and Mentors. We have been enabling leaders, supporting their teams, and creating landmark programs for over 25 years.

AI in Education leaders Jennifer House, PhD, Michael Carter, PhD, and Leilani Tian, AI L&D Specialist, gather on September 30 to discuss AI in K-12 education.

- Nancy Fulton, AI Workshop ModeratorSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mentorshop, a collective of independent mentors, advisors, and consultants, will host "MENTORSHOP: AI in K–12 Schools for Parents, Teachers & Leaders," a live online panel discussion on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, from 9:00 to 10:30 AM PDT. The event brings together leaders in artificial intelligence and education to share experience and insight into how AI is changing public, private, and charter schools, as well as homeschooling communities. Those who attend will gain insight into key decisions being made now by governments and schools.ABOUT THE PANELISTSMichael Carter, PhD, is a strategic advisor, independent director, and learning and technology futurist with more than four decades of experience translating emerging technologies into meaningful learning. He has held executive positions at Apple, Stanford, and several startups, has mentored edtech ventures across six continents, and co-founded the non-profit Text Genome. You can learn more about his work at Mentorshop.Jennifer House, PhD, is a specialist in education funding and ed tech product analysis. She monitors federal, state, and local funding policies and works with C-level teams to align educational product development and go-to-market strategy with current policy and funding requirements. Learn more about Dr. House here: .Leilani Tian is a learning experience designer and L&D specialist with an M.S. in Learning, Design & Technology from the Stanford Graduate School of Education and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford. She has designed online courses across Coursera, Canvas, Brightspace, Blackboard, and Articulate 360, and has worked with Stanford, Ease Learning, and early-stage education ventures.Nancy Fulton, co-hosting the event, is a veteran entrepreneur in technology-enabled learning and an AI product developer with 30 years of experience building education and training materials that accelerate skill adoption. Nancy delivers skills to learners worldwide through RationalCo and NancyFultonMeetups. She is founder of No Better Friend Entertainment LLC.ABOUT THE EVENTArtificial intelligence has arrived in classrooms faster than most schools, families, and policymakers expected. Students use generative AI widely, yet many are growing fearful of, or even contemptuous toward, the technology. Educators are working to adapt, and communities are increasingly divided over whether and how AI belongs in schools. The Mentorshop panel is designed to help attendees make sense of this shift and identify responsible, useful ways to prepare students and educators for the future.The discussion will cover six themes. Panelists will begin with the clear benefits of bringing AI into education, including initiatives and programs attendees should know about. They will then address the significant challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, backlash against AI initiatives in K–12 education, and why schools everywhere are struggling to prepare students for the world they will live and work in.The panel will also examine the profound impact AI is already having on students, and close with practical solutions for surviving and thriving during what may be the most important evolution in education in our lifetimes."As a parent of three Gen Z kids and someone who has built learning tools through every wave of technology, from CD-ROMs to AI, I can say this shift is different," said Nancy Fulton, Mentorship event organizer. "Administrators, teachers, and families deserve a clear-eyed conversation about the future of education, and how we will equip the next generation with the skills they will desperately need."WHO SHOULD ATTENDThe event is intended for parents, teachers, school leaders, homeschoolers, tutors, education consultants, edtech founders, curriculum developers, and investors, as well as any citizen interested in how AI may affect society and government. Registered attendees will receive a link to the event recording and a downloadable resource guide with links to further information on AI in education.EVENT DETAILSWhat: MENTORSHOP: AI in K–12 Schools for Parents, Teachers & LeadersWhen: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, 9:00–10:30 AM PDTWhere: OnlineRegistration:ABOUT MENTORSHOPMentorshop is a collective of independent mentors, advisors, and consultants united by a shared commitment to honesty and integrity, delivering solutions for people on the move. Its clients across the United States and Europe include entrepreneurs, media creators, researchers, high-tech businesses, leading educational institutions, public agencies, non-profits, and principals of landmark community initiatives.MEDIA CONTACTNancy Fulton...Mentorshop

Nancy Fulton

Mentorshop

+1 3106998122

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Mentorshop Convenes Expert Panel to Examine How AI Is Reshaping K–12 Education News Provided By No Better Friend Entertainment LLC September 28, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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