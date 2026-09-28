LSA And Eclipse Scheduling Partner To Deliver On-Demand Interpretation Services Through The Eclipse Platform

Language Services Associates (LSA) and Eclipse Scheduling have partnered to deliver seamless, on-demand interpretation services through the Eclipse platform.

New integration expands access to professional language support, helping organizations connect with patients, clients, and customers in more than 300 languages.

- Scott Cooper, CEO of LSAPA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Language Services Associates (LSA), a global leader in interpretation, translation, and AI language solutions, and Eclipse Scheduling, the all-in-one linguist scheduling and management platform, today announced a new partnership that brings LSA's on-demand interpretation services directly into the Eclipse platform. Through the integration, organizations using Eclipse can seamlessly access LSA's professional Over the Phone Interpretation (OPI) and Video Remote Interpretation (VRI) services within their existing workflows. The partnership enables healthcare providers, government agencies, legal organizations, contact centers, insurance and financial services, and other service-focused institutions, to quickly connect with qualified interpreters whenever immediate language support is needed.By combining Eclipse's scheduling and resource management capabilities with LSA's extensive network of professional interpreters, organizations can address both planned and unexpected language access needs from a single platform - reducing communication delays and improving service delivery for individuals with limited English proficiency.Eclipse's approach to on-demand interpretation is designed to strengthen existing language programs, not replace them. The platform prioritizes requests to an organization's existing interpreter roster first, drawing on external on-demand resources only when additional support is needed - during peak demand periods, after hours, or for languages outside the current roster.Built on Shared Values: Strengthening the Language Access Ecosystem“This partnership marks an important evolution in how Eclipse and LSA support language access,” said Scott Cooper, Chief Executive Officer at Language Services Associates.“Both organizations share a commitment to helping people communicate without barriers, and we have approached that mission from complementary directions - Eclipse through innovation in interpreter scheduling and workforce management, and LSA through decades of delivering high-quality language solutions. Bringing our capabilities together allows us to provide organizations with a more complete language access ecosystem, helping them respond to both planned and immediate interpretation needs with greater efficiency and confidence.”“Eclipse was designed and is managed by working freelance interpreters, and that perspective gives us a unique view of the language services industry,” said Tyler Herron, Chief Executive Officer of Eclipse Scheduling.“Over the years, interpreters, requesters, and service consumers consistently spoke highly of LSA and the quality of its services. We saw in LSA the same values that Eclipse was built upon. This partnership was a natural fit.”One Platform for Every Language Access NeedThe partnership expands Eclipse's capabilities beyond advanced scheduling, enabling organizations to address both planned and immediate language access needs through a single platform. Later this year, Eclipse will extend the platform further to project-based services - including translation, localization, and media - completing a single system for every service type a language service provider delivers.By bringing scheduling, interpreter management, and on-demand language services together in one solution, Eclipse and LSA help organizations improve operational efficiency, support compliance with language access requirements, and deliver more equitable communication experiences.About Language Services AssociatesLanguage Services Associates (LSA) is a leading language services provider, delivering comprehensive interpretation, translation, and AI-powered language solutions in more than 300 languages.Since 1991, LSA has partnered with organizations in healthcare, government, legal, education, contact center, finance, sports, and other sectors to deliver high-quality, compliant, and scalable language access services. Backed by a network of 7,000+ vetted linguists, LSA provides accuracy, cultural competence, and 24/7/365 availability with over 99.9% uptime reliability. LSA integrates with your existing technology stack to deliver fast, seamless access to professional language services within your workflow.As one of the largest privately owned language service providers globally, LSA combines human expertise with secure, integrated technology to help organizations improve outcomes, meet compliance requirements, and build inclusive multilingual experiences. Learn more at lsa.About Eclipse SchedulingEclipse Scheduling is the all-in-one operations platform for language service providers and the organizations they serve. Designed and managed by professional interpreters, Eclipse unifies scheduling, linguist management, credentialing and compliance, billing, and provider payments in a single configurable system - supporting scheduled services, on-demand interpretation, and, arriving later this year, project-based work including translation, localization, and media.By running the entire operation in one platform rather than a patchwork of disconnected tools, LSPs and organizations gain the visibility, efficiency, and control to deliver language access at scale. Eclipse is SOC 2 Type II certified, HIPAA compliant, and - uniquely - never competes with its clients for interpreting contracts. Learn more at interpreterscheduling.Media ContactsLanguage Services AssociatesMarketing DepartmentEclipse SchedulingSolutions Team...interpreterscheduling

Arnisa Xharra

Language Services Associates, Inc.

+1 267-962-4321

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LSA and Eclipse Scheduling Partner to Deliver On-Demand Interpretation Services Through the Eclipse Platform News Provided By Language Services Associates, Inc. September 28, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, World & Regional



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