Grantvest Financial Group Reinforces Its Commitment To Community Through Charitable Giving And Leadership

Anthony Caputo (left) and Gregory Guenther (right) of GRANTvest Financial Group at Liv Like a Unicorn - Butterfly Ball, Manalapan, NJ

Gregory Guenther (center left) of GRANTvest Financial Group and Richie Lomurro (center right) of Lomurro Law - YMCA of the Jersey Shore, Middletown, NJ

GRANTvest supports Liv Like a Unicorn and the YMCA of the Jersey Shore through charitable giving, volunteer leadership, and community involvement.

- Anthony CaputoRED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GRANTvest Financial Group, an independent fiduciary wealth management firm based in Monmouth County, New Jersey, continues to strengthen its commitment to the communities it serves through charitable giving, volunteer leadership, and active participation in important local causes.Most recently, members of the GRANTvest team participated in the Liv Like a Unicorn Foundation's annual Butterfly Ball, which raised funds to support families affected by pediatric cancer and help fund critical pediatric cancer research.Liv Like a Unicorn is a Freehold, New Jersey-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting children with cancer and their families. The organization provides financial assistance, care packages, hospital support, and funding for pediatric brain cancer research. Its mission is rooted in bringing hope, strength, and meaningful assistance to families facing one of life's most difficult challenges.“The Butterfly Ball was an extraordinary evening and a powerful example of what can happen when people come together around an important cause,” said Anthony Caputo, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of GRANTvest Financial Group.“Liv Like a Unicorn provides meaningful support to children and families when they need it most, while also helping fund research that can improve outcomes for children battling cancer. We are incredibly proud to support their mission.”GRANTvest also recently participated in one of the YMCA of the Jersey Shore 's largest annual fundraising events, its annual golf outing at Navesink Country Club in Middletown, NJ.The firm's relationship with the YMCA extends well beyond a single event. Caputo serves on the Board of Directors of the YMCA of the Jersey Shore, contributing his time, experience, and leadership to help advance the organization's mission.YMCA of the Jersey Shore is based in Shrewsbury and has locations in Wall Township, Middletown, Freehold, Matawan, Red Bank, Toms River, and Old Bridge. For more than 150 years, the YMCA of the Jersey Shore has worked to strengthen the community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Its programs provide access to childcare, summer camps, swim lessons, mental health services, wellness initiatives, and other essential resources. Charitable support helps ensure these programs remain available to local children, adults, and families, regardless of their financial circumstances.“The YMCA has an incredible impact throughout the Jersey Shore,” Caputo said.“Serving on the board is an honor and allows me to support an organization that helps children, families and individuals at nearly every stage of life. The annual golf outing brings local businesses and community leaders together while raising critical support for programs that genuinely change lives.”For GRANTvest, community involvement means more than financial contributions. The firm encourages its team to give back through charitable donations, volunteer leadership, event participation, and the investment of their time, energy, and professional relationships.“We have been fortunate to grow alongside the families and communities we serve,” said Gregory Guenther, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of GRANTvest Financial Group.“With that growth comes a responsibility to give back. We want GRANTvest to be known not only for the financial guidance we provide, but also for being present, involved, and willing to support organizations doing meaningful work.”GRANTvest Financial Group continues to expand its team and capabilities while remaining focused on successful families, executives, business owners and retirees with increasingly complex financial lives.The firm provides coordinated private wealth management, investment management and retirement planning, along with estate-planning guidance and tax-aware wealth strategies. GRANTvest works closely with clients' attorneys, accountants and other professionals to help coordinate important decisions within one comprehensive financial strategy.“Our clients' financial lives are becoming more connected and more complex,” Guenther said.“Our role is to help bring those pieces together while maintaining the personal relationships, accountability and community values on which our firm was built.”As GRANTvest continues to grow, the firm plans to expand its involvement with charitable and community organizations throughout Monmouth County and New Jersey.“Success is about more than what we build as a business,” Caputo added.“It is also about the time, energy, and resources we invest in making our community stronger.”

Media Relations

GRANTvest Financial Group

+1 877-651-8949

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GRANTvest Financial Group Reinforces Its Commitment to Community Through Charitable Giving and Leadership News Provided By GRANTvest Financial Group September 28, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.