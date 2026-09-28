Repario Acquires Unitedlex To Create A Technology-Led Legal Services Company With Enterprise Scale

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Pairing Repario's agility and AI-enabled workflows with UnitedLex's operational depth to deliver integrated, end-to-end services while protecting client data.

- David Moran, Repario CEO

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Repario has acquired UnitedLex to create a technology-led legal services company built to apply AI across complex legal workflows at enterprise scale. Blending the agility and innovation of Repario with the operational depth and multinational scale of UnitedLex enables us to help clients turn their most complex legal challenges into measurable business outcomes.

The acquisition combines Repario's eDiscovery, Infrastructure as a Service, and managed review services with UnitedLex's litigation, contracts, legal operations, intellectual property, AI advisory, and incident response capabilities - delivering clients true end-to-end, integrated legal solutions from a single partner.

For clients, the combination pairs legal expertise with AI-enabled workflows engineered around human review and accountability. Guided by Repario's published AI Principles, client data is protected across its full lifecycle and handled within the security, confidentiality, and data-sovereignty requirements each client demands. It is that discipline, real innovation delivered with the depth to run it safely, that produces measurable results clients can trust.

“There have been significant concerns that using AI in legal means giving up control of your data, visibility into the process, and confidence the results will hold up. Clients deserve a higher standard of legal service and shouldn't have to make that trade,” said David Moran, Chief Executive Officer of Repario.“Together, Repario and UnitedLex provide clients the ability to reach case strategy sooner, with costs they can predict and AI they can defend. That is how we deliver better outcomes from a partner clients can trust.”

The combined company supports law firms, corporations, and government agencies from centers across the United States, Mexico, India, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, with dedicated attention to data-hosting, privacy, and security requirements wherever clients operate.

“We help our clients turn ambition into action,” said Renee Meisel, Chief Executive Officer at UnitedLex.“This is a step change for that mission. It accelerates our ability to leverage our investment in AI, deepens our talent, and lets us deliver even better outcomes - all while preserving the continuity and service excellence our clients count on. We're not just joining forces; we're advancing what a legal services partner can be.”

To learn more about the newly combined organization, visit

About Repario

Repario is an agile legal services company that synchronizes human intellect and modern AI technologies to deliver integrated eDiscovery, IaaS, Managed Review, and Advisory services that transform raw data into actionable intelligence. Working closely with law firms, corporations, channel partners, and government agencies, Repario simplifies complex challenges, optimizes workflows, and delivers the clarity clients need to achieve their goals.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is the leading business partner for legal, delivering services that drive value and growth for corporate legal departments and law firms across intellectual property, litigation, legal operations, and other complex matters. Founded in 2006, UnitedLex co-creates solutions that mitigate risk, optimize investment, and transform the legal function into a strategic business enabler. Its team of 2,000+ legal and business professionals, data analysts, technologists, and engineers supports clients from operational centers worldwide.

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Repario Acquires UnitedLex to Create a Technology-Led Legal Services Company with Enterprise Scale News Provided By Repario Data, LLC September 28, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law, Technology



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