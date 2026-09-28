Rangemate Explores U.S. Public Procurement Opportunities Following G-PASS Designation

Pellytech Co., Ltd. receives its G-PASS designation certificate from the Public Procurement Service of Korea.

Pellytech to assess U.S. procurement requirements and institutional opportunities following G-PASS designation by Korea's Public Procurement Service.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pellytech Co., Ltd., manufacturer of RANGEMATE microwave cookware, was designated a G-PASS company by the Public Procurement Service of Korea (PPS) on September 9, 2026. Following the designation, the company plans to explore opportunities in the U.S. public procurement and institutional markets.G-PASS, short for Government Performance ASSured, is a Korean government program that identifies and supports companies with competitive products and potential to enter overseas public procurement markets. Pellytech will use the designation to review U.S. procurement requirements, registration procedures, local partnerships and potential institutional supply opportunities.RANGEMATE is designed for use with a standard microwave, allowing users to prepare a wider range of meals without a full kitchen setup. Its patented heating technology absorbs microwave energy and transfers high heat to a metal cooking surface, enabling grilling, searing and other cooking methods beyond conventional microwave reheating.These characteristics may offer practical value where kitchen infrastructure is limited, including military-related facilities, schools, dormitories, offices, employee break rooms, temporary housing and other institutional spaces. Where installing or operating a full kitchen may be difficult, RANGEMATE can expand cooking options with a microwave.Pellytech has also seen individual consumer demand connected to military locations. In Korea, some RANGEMATE orders have been shipped to military-related addresses, while overseas crowdfunding campaigns included orders to several U.S. military-related locations. These were individual purchases, not official government or military procurement contracts, but the company views them as an early indication of potential demand in environments with limited kitchen infrastructure.“RANGEMATE was developed to make more versatile cooking possible wherever a microwave is available,” said a Pellytech representative.“With the G-PASS designation, we plan to evaluate U.S. procurement requirements and explore opportunities across military, educational, workplace and other institutional environments.”Pellytech is expanding RANGEMATE's U.S. presence through e-commerce and direct-to-consumer channels and plans to review procurement registration, local partnerships and institutional supply opportunities as part of its next stage of growth.

Global PR Team

Pellytech Co., Ltd.

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Rangemate Explores U.S. Public Procurement Opportunities Following G-PASS Designation News Provided By Goldocean Communications September 28, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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