Israel Was Warned Of Oct 7 Hamas Attack, Says Ex-Defence Minister: What Did Netanyahu Know?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has confirmed that Israel received an advance warning about a planned Hamas offensive before the October 7, 2023 attack, raising fresh questions over whether Israeli leaders adequately acted on intelligence ahead of the assault.

Gallant told Army Radio that a warning was received through a channel maintained by Shin Bet, Israel's internal security agency.

The warning indicated that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was preparing an offensive against Israel.

Gallant calls Netanyahu's handling a 'fundamental failure'

Gallant's remarks come amid reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also received warnings from regional partners about a potential large-scale Hamas attack.

Referring to those reports, Gallant said Netanyahu's handling of the warnings amounted to a“fundamental failure in the overall assessment of the situation”.

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The former defence minister also alleged that senior Israeli security officials, including himself, were not informed about some sensitive discussions involving Netanyahu and foreign governments.

UAE, Egypt reportedly warned Israel

Earlier this month, journalists Shlomi Eldar and Ruth Yuval reported in their book Hostages: 843 Days of Abandonment that UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed had personally warned Netanyahu about a planned Hamas attack.

According to the report, the UAE leader had learned that Sinwar was preparing an operation that could have wider regional consequences.

The warning was not passed on to Israel's security agencies, the report said.

Separately, The Atlantic reported that Egypt had also warned Israel that Hamas was mobilising for a major attack.

Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel reportedly travelled to Israel to convey the warning personally.

The magazine, citing officials familiar with the matter, reported that the visit should have raised concerns at the highest levels of the Israeli government.

October 7 attack exposed intelligence failures

On October 7, 2023, Hamas-led fighters launched a large-scale assault from Gaza into southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostages, according to Israeli figures.

The attack prompted Israel to launch a military campaign in Gaza that has resulted in tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths and widespread destruction across the enclave.

The failure to prevent or adequately respond to the attack has since become the subject of investigations and intense political debate inside Israel.

Gallant says Netanyahu kept officials in the dark

Gallant also alleged that Netanyahu failed to keep senior security officials informed about important conversations with US officials during the war.

He said he repeatedly learned about discussions concerning highly sensitive issues, including hostage negotiations and ammunition, only after US officials contacted him to verify what Netanyahu had told them.

Gallant said this reflected a lack of trust between the US side and Netanyahu, adding that he was often informed about important conversations only after the fact.