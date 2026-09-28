No Relief For Farmers Till Assessment Reports Are Finalised: Maha Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Yavatmal, Sep 28 (IANS) Despite the state government declaring drought across 75 per cent of Maharashtra, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday clarified that farmers will not receive immediate financial aid.

He said disbursements would take place only after complete loss assessment reports (panchnamas) are finalised to ensure no affected farmer is excluded or unfairly compensated.

Bawankule, who heads the newly appointed Cabinet Sub-Committee on Drought Relief, explained that premature financial aid without thorough ground reports would ultimately harm farmers.

“Our goal is to ensure that not a single eligible farmer is excluded. Different crops, such as cotton, soybean, turmeric, sugarcane, horticulture and orange orchards, have distinct damage parameters. Releasing funds today without ground assessments would lead to inaccurate compensation. Comprehensive reports are necessary, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will formally announce the financial package once these are finalised,” he said.

To streamline the process, the Cabinet Sub-Committee will meet every Tuesday to review the evolving situation across affected districts. Bawankule emphasised that precise ground verification is critical for securing funds under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) guidelines.

He also directed MSEDCL to ensure 12 hours of uninterrupted power supply to agricultural feeders, with power availability issues to be reviewed weekly.

Responding to letters from opposition leaders, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, demanding urgent drought relief, Bawankule said the government had received over 2,000 such letters.

“Opposition leaders are merely performing their duty by writing letters, but our government is not acting solely because of them,” he remarked.

He added that the Chief Minister had personally visited farm bunds to assess the situation. Talukas omitted from the drought list would also be evaluated after thorough study. He urged political parties to avoid politicising the crisis and contribute to relief efforts.

On protests regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Bawankule accused the Opposition of spreading negativity.

“After raising baseless doubts about EVMs, they are now targeting the SIR process. What is wrong with ensuring accurate voter lists?” he asked, alleging that opposition parties fail to work at the booth level and instead rely on false narratives.

He added that voters had rejected misinformation during recent elections, resulting in strong public support for the ruling alliance.