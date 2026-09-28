Kerala HC Urges Centre To Examine Patent Powers For Cancer Drugs

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Sep 28 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Monday asked the Centre to examine whether its powers under Section 100 of the Patents Act could be used to improve access to costly patented life-saving medicines, particularly when such drugs are priced beyond the reach of patients.

Justice Harisankar V. Menon observed that invoking the provision was ultimately a policy matter but noted that government intervention could be considered where medicines were being sold at exorbitant prices.

Section 100 empowers the Central government to authorise the use of a patented invention for government purposes without the consent of the patent holder.

The court did not direct the Centre to invoke the provision in the present case involving expensive breast cancer medicines but asked the government to collect data to determine affordability and consider intervention wherever required.

The proceedings centred on Ribociclib, a patented breast cancer drug manufactured by Novartis, and Palbociclib, another breast cancer drug whose patent has expired and is available at a lower price.

Expert opinions from cancer treatment institutions and the Drugs Controller General of India confirmed that the two medicines could not be treated as interchangeable.

The court nevertheless held that affordability required proper assessment based on relevant data. It said the Centre could consider invoking Section 100 not only in the present case but also in other instances involving life-saving medicines if intervention was necessary.

The proceedings originated in a petition filed in 2022 by a cancer patient seeking affordable access to Ribociclib, then priced at around Rs 78,468.75 a month.

The petitioner died in September 2022, but the High Court decided to continue examining the issue.