Delhi Assembly Speaker Interacts With Indian Community In Peru

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta met with members of the Indian community in Lima, Peru, praising the Indian diaspora's contributions to business, enterprise and cultural outreach in the South American nation, an official said in a statement issued here on Monday.

The engagement highlighted the growing contribution of the Indian diaspora and its role in strengthening India's presence in the wider region.

Gupta spoke with community members about their professional and entrepreneurial journeys and praised their achievements across different fields, the statement said.

He noted that Indians living abroad serve not only as economic contributors but also as important ambassadors of India's culture, traditions and heritage, helping deepen people-to-people ties between India and Peru.

The interaction also included a substantive exchange on opportunities to expand the presence of Indian businesses in Peru and neighbouring markets.

Community members shared their views and suggestions on strengthening commercial engagement. At the same time, Gupta underlined the importance of sustained diaspora participation in building stronger economic linkages and widening India's institutional, business, and cultural engagement in Latin America, the statement said.

At an earlier engagement with the Indian diplomatic mission and residents in Chile, Gupta addressed members of the Indian community in Santiago and highlighted the deep cultural, democratic, and people-to-people bonds between India and Chile.

Gupta said that although India and Chile are located at opposite ends of the world, the two countries share a deep connection through their democratic values, rich civilizational heritage and shared human spirit.

He said that the real strength of India-Chile relations lies not merely in government-to-government agreements, but in the trust, warmth and friendship that people of the two countries build with one another.

Indian Ambassador to Chile Abhilasha Joshi hosted a special reception in honour of the visiting Speaker at the Embassy Residence in Santiago.

The reception brought together prominent members of the Indian community in Chile for an engaging discussion on India's rising global footprint, expanding bilateral relations, and the strong cultural bonds the Indian diaspora is building between India and Chile.