Delhi L-G Stresses Greater Police-Citizen Engagement For Building Trust

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Monday stressed greater police-citizen engagement to strengthen public trust and make communities feel safer by giving them a patient hearing.

Sharing a message on X, the Lieutenant Governor said,“Meaningful policing begins by listening to citizens - and acting on the ground. @DelhiPolice's Thana Diwas–Jansunwai brings grievance redressal closer to the people, enabling direct engagement and on-the-spot resolution.”

Sandhu wrote,“Equally vital is proactive youth outreach and community awareness through grassroots sports initiatives, like the Kabaddi and Volleyball tournaments being organised in Rohini and North-East Delhi.”

“These constructive platforms build discipline, foster drug-free lifestyles, and advance women's empowerment. When citizens are heard, communities feel safer and public trust grows stronger,” he wrote.

Sandhu also shared a message and picture of recent public interaction events organised by officials of Delhi Police's Rohini District.

The message posted by the District Police said,“As part of its Community engagement Initiative, Rohini District Police organised a District-Level Kabaddi Championship at Ladpur, Kanjhawala, providing a positive platform for team building spirit and youth participation.”

“Sh. Vijay Singh, Jt. CP/Northern Range, and Sh. Shashank Jaiswal, DCP/Rohini, interacted with the participants and encouraged them to channel their energy into sports, discipline, and healthy pursuits. Sh. Manjeet Chhillar, former Captain of the Indian Kabaddi Team, also motivated the young players through his experiences. The winning and runner-up teams were felicitated with trophies and prizes,” said the post.

Last week, Sandhu interacted with senior Delhi Police officials – assistant commissioners and above - at the Police Headquarters Auditorium on measures to strengthen citizen-centric policing.

In a message on X, the Lieutenant Governor said,“Women and children's safety is a priority. Directed Delhi Police to establish a dedicated 'Pink Force' a dedicated, visible and responsive force of trained women patrol units at schools, colleges, Metro stations and vulnerable hotspots.”

“Every citizen must feel safe, heard and protected. Directed Delhi Police to make policing more accessible and responsive, with public safety at the heart of every beat, every response and every action,” he said.

Sandhu directed that every police station be a place where citizens feel heard, helped and safe, calling for a stronger connection between police stations, beat officers and the communities they serve.