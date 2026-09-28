Gujarat Emerges As Hub For Semiconductor Projects As Dholera Builds Supporting Township

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Gujarat has emerged as a major centre of India's semiconductor expansion, with six of the 12 chip manufacturing projects under Semicon India 1.0, as Dholera builds supporting broader ecosystem and township, an official factsheet said on Monday.

A semiconductor fab requires a wider ecosystem of hospitals, schools, housing, emergency services and commercial infrastructure and Dholera in Gujarat is developing that ecosystem.

Work under way includes a 200‐bed hospital targeted for completion by December 2026, an International Baccalaureate school building due around October 2026, and a dedicated investor accommodation facility aimed for completion by the end of September 2026, the statement said.

The scale of these investments is also driving a parallel development: the creation of an industrial township equipped to support the people and businesses that will become part of the semiconductor ecosystem.

The hospital is expected to be managed by the Government of Gujarat. Alongside the physical infrastructure, work is also underway on emergency Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and coordination mechanisms with relevant agencies.

Discussions are also underway with private players for operating the school, the statement noted.

The semiconductor manufacturing projects in Gujarat form part of cumulative national investment commitments of over Rs 1.64 lakh crore spanning fabrication, compound semiconductor and display technologies and advanced packaging, the statement said.

A fire station has been completed as part of the township, and a food court was completed in July 2026. Residential and commercial developments are also underway, with completion projected between mid-2027 and the end of 2027.

A Tent City has been completed, with vendors in the final stages of obtaining approvals to begin operations, while a hotel is currently under construction.

“The emerging model is therefore about more than building a semiconductor fab. It is about creating an integrated industrial destination - one where manufacturing, infrastructure and everyday life can develop together, providing the foundation needed to support India's semiconductor ambitions at scale,” the statement noted.