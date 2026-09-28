Lovely Professional University Blames Outsiders For Violence

MENAFN - IANS) Jalandhar, Sep 28 (IANS) Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Monday blamed the entry of outsiders for the violence on its campus near Jalandhar in Punjab, which witnessed protests, vandalism and arson amid unrest among students.

The university said that it was taking steps to strengthen security and maintain peace on the campus following the incident.

The university's claim comes amid allegations by students that outsiders were involved in vandalism and arson during the unrest.

However, the role of alleged outsiders and the circumstances leading to the violence are subject to investigation.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav visited the LPU amid tension following violent student protests on the campus over the past two days.

The visit comes after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed the DGP to visit the university and take stock of the situation following incidents of violence, vandalism and three police vehicles being set on fire during student protests.

DGP Yadav said that police had exercised restraint while dealing with the protesting students and used minimum force.

He, however, warned that those involved in arson, vandalism and other unlawful activities would face action.

He said the police would conduct a scientific investigation into the incidents and that no one, irrespective of their position, would be spared if found involved.

The protests erupted following rumours on social media about the alleged sexual assault of a female student by an outsider on the university campus.

The university has denied the allegations, describing them as fabricated rumours.

The students' demands include the identification and arrest of the accused, investigations into past cases of sexual assault and suicides on campus and resignation of the warden at the hostel where the alleged crime took place and a direct address to protesters by LPU Chancellor and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal.

Police are also examining CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the investigation.

However, the alleged victim had not been identified so far.

The university has suspended classes for 10 days from September 28, while mid-term examinations have also been postponed.

The LPU management in a statement said students come from across India and around 50 countries are studying in the university and safeguarding their trust, safety, dignity and wellbeing is the top priority.

"Anti-social elements exploited heightened emotions, causing disruption and damage to university property; such conduct has no place in the LPU community," the university said, adding appropriate legal action would be taken against the outside infiltrators.