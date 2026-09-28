Strengthening Retail Footprint In UAE, Hotpack Opens 22Nd Sales Centre In Baniyas, Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The new centre marks Hotpack's fifth Sales Centre in Abu Dhabi, expanding access to its packaging solutions for retail and HoReCa businesses and consumers across the emirate. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Abu Dhabi, UAE, September, 2026: Hotpack, a UAE-headquartered global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has expanded its physical presence with the opening of its 22nd Sales Centre in Baniyas, Abu Dhabi. The new showroom will help retail, HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Catering) businesses and individual consumers in the locality to better source the broad range of Hotpack's packaging portfolio, said the company in a statement.

The new showroom, marking another milestone in Hotpack's continued expansion across the UAE, was opened in the presence of senior leaders of the compmnay and dignitaries including Sheikh Salem bin Qahran Al-Menhali, Ghazi Saleh Saleem Hasan Al-Menhali, Mohammed Abdo Al Ameri and Zayed Al-Amoudi.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Abdul Jabbar PB, Group CEO & Managing Director, Hotpack, said,“The opening of our 22nd Sales Centre and the fifth showroom in Abu Dhabi, is an important milestone in Hotpack's continued growth in the UAE. We are pleased to extend our retail presence to Baniyas and bring our products and services closer to more customers and businesses in the emirate.”

“As a business that has grown alongside the UAE for more than three decades, we value the ecosystem that encourages entrepreneurship, industrial growth and sustainable expansion. The UAE has consistently provided businesses with the confidence and support to expand, innovate and build for the long term. With the UAE's industrial push, clear sustainability policies and strong local demand, businesses like ours can plan for the long term and keep investing,” he added.

Mr. Zainudeen PB, Group Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Director of Hotpack, said,“The Sales Centre will offer Hotpack's extensive range of packaging solutions, including food packaging, disposable products, bags, films, containers and other products catering to food service, retail and everyday needs. This will help us extend our customer-facing network alongside its manufacturing, distribution and digital capabilities.”

“With 96 per cent of Hotpack's product portfolio comprising sustainable products, the centre will also provide customers with a wide selection of recyclable and eco-friendly packaging options, making it easier for businesses and consumers to choose solutions that meet their functional requirements while supporting more sustainable packaging practices,” he added.

Mr. Anwar PB, Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Executive Director at Hotpack, said,“The Baniyas Sales Centre is open to walk-in customers and business accounts, with product information and bulk ordering available via Hotpack's UAE webstore and customer service team.”

“The opening of the Baniyas Sales Centre strengthens Hotpack's retail network in the UAE and underlines its continued investment in the market where the company began its journey,” he added.

Founded in Dubai in 1995, Hotpack has grown from a UAE-based business into an international packaging company with 25 manufacturing facilities worldwide, including 13 across the UAE, operations in 17 countries and exports to 107 countries. The company caters to both B2B and B2C customers and offers a portfolio of more than 4,500 products across paper, aluminium, plastics, biodegradable materials and other packaging solutions.

About Hotpack:

Founded in Dubai in 1995, Hotpack is a leading manufacturer and supplier of food packaging products and sustainable packaging solutions. The company operates 25 manufacturing facilities worldwide, including 13 across the UAE, and has a presence in 17 countries. Hotpack exports its products to 107 countries and serves both B2B and B2C customers globally. Its portfolio comprises more than 4,500 products across paper, aluminium, plastics, biodegradable materials and other packaging solutions. The company continues to invest in manufacturing, sustainability, technology and customer accessibility as it builds on its position as a UAE-born business with a growing international footprint.