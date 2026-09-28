Ghassan Aboud Group Evolves Into Ghassan Aboud Holding, Marking A New Chapter Of Global Growth

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Dubai, UAE – September 2026: Ghassan Aboud Group has officially evolved into Ghassan Aboud Holding, marking a significant milestone in the organisation's journey from an automotive business established in the UAE in 1994 into a diversified, international holding company.

Today, Ghassan Aboud Holding operates across automotive, logistics, food, FMCG and retail, hospitality, and healthcare, with a growing international footprint spanning the UAE, Australia, Belgium, Syria and Africa, and business activities reaching more than 100 countries. The evolution to Ghassan Aboud Holding reflects the scale and diversity of its businesses today, while establishing a stronger platform to support future investment, partnerships and expansion across industries and geographies.

“The evolution from Ghassan Aboud Group to Ghassan Aboud Holding reflects how far we have come and, more importantly, where we are going,” said Ghassan Aboud, Founder and Chairman of Ghassan Aboud Holding.“What started as an entrepreneurial venture in automotive trading has grown into a diversified organisation connecting industries, markets and communities. The Holding structure strengthens our ability to build businesses, develop strategic partnerships and create sustainable value across the world.”

Over more than three decades, the organisation has progressively expanded beyond automotive into complementary and high-growth sectors. Its automotive business spans vehicle distribution, commercial vehicles, machinery, spare parts, mobility and after-sales services, while its logistics operations provide integrated freight, warehousing, distribution and supply-chain solutions connecting regional and international markets.

Its food, FMCG and retail businesses create an integrated ecosystem covering sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, foodservice and retail, while its hospitality portfolio, including Crystalbrook Collection in Australia, combines hotels, food and beverage and wellness experiences. The Holding has also established an expanding healthcare platform spanning pharmaceuticals, medical distribution, pharmacies, hospitals and specialised care.

A key part of the Holding's strategy is to build connected business ecosystems and platforms that create value beyond individual companies. Its Automotive Hub and Food Hub bring together trade, logistics, processing, distribution and related services, strengthening connectivity between markets and creating opportunities for further growth.

Ghassan Aboud Holding's international expansion is driven by a combination of organic growth, strategic partnerships, infrastructure investment and the development of local capabilities. This approach enables the organisation to take its expertise and established business models into new markets while adapting to local opportunities and requirements.

As it enters its next phase, Ghassan Aboud Holding remains focused on responsible growth, innovation and sustainable value creation, while continuing to build businesses that connect industries, markets and communities. With its entrepreneurial heritage and increasingly global footprint, the Holding is positioned to pursue new opportunities across established and emerging markets and strengthen its contribution to the economies in which it operates.

About Ghassan Aboud Holding:

Founded in 1994, Ghassan Aboud Holding is a diversified, international conglomerate with a strong presence across key sectors including Automotive, Retail, FMCG, Hospitality, Logistics, Healthcare, Facilities Management, Catering, and Digital Marketplaces. Guided by its mission of“Building a better future, together” the Group has, for over three decades, remained committed to innovation, excellence, and creating value-driven experiences for our customers and partners.

Headquartered in the UAE, with offices in Australia and Belgium, Ghassan Aboud Holding is well-positioned to serve diverse markets with agility and impact.