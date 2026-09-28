GPSSA And Zoud Launch 'Balanced Step' To Strengthen Financial Resilience And Encourage Emiratis To Plan Early For Retirement

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The programme offers GPSSA pensioners and insured members approachingretirement personalised one-to-one financial counselling and guidance tosupport their financial wellbeing and retirement readiness. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE – September 2026: The General Pension and Social Security AuthorityGPSSA and Zoud, the National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative, havelaunched the 'Balanced Step' Financial Counselling Programme, reflecting their sharedcommitment to supporting Emiratis in building financial resilience and preparing confidentlyfor retirement.

The programme is being implemented under the fourth cycle of Transformative Projects forFederal Government Entities, supporting national priorities that advance the UAE's futurereadiness and global competitiveness. It aligns with the government's“We the UAE 2031”vision for a prosperous society by enhancing quality of life, empowering citizens throughgreater financial literacy and financial self-reliance, and strengthening long-term economicwellbeing.

The programme provides GPSSA pensioners and insured members with access topersonalised, one-to-one financial counselling sessions delivered by qualified financialadvisors. The service is designed to help participants better understand and manage theirpersonal finances, address financial challenges, strengthen budgeting and savingspractices, and, where needed, develop practical debt management solutions that supportlong-term financial wellbeing.

H.E. Faras Abdul Karim Al Ramahi, Director General Pension and Social SecurityAuthority, said:“At GPSSA, we are committed to empowering citizens to plan early for theirfinancial future and retirement, driven by our belief that financial stability is a fundamentalpillar of individual and family wellbeing. Our strategic partnership with Zoud brings thiscommitment to life by transforming financial awareness into practical support, helpinginsured members and pensioners better manage their finances and make more informedand sustainable financial decisions.”

H.E. Mohanna Obaid Almheiri, Chairman of Zoud, said:“Our partnership with GPSSAreflects a shared commitment to delivering innovative and practical solutions that strengthenfinancial resilience and wellbeing across society. Through the 'Balanced Step' programme,we aim to enable retirees and insured members to take control of their financial futurethrough personalised financial guidance and counselling, supporting their long-term financialstability and wellbeing.”

As part of the programme, participants will receive between four and six free counsellingsessions over several months, tailored to their individual circumstances, as well as access toa dedicated digital platform that enables them to track their progress, access educationalresources and implement their personalised financial plans over time.

GPSSA Classification:Confidential

All sessions are delivered under strict confidentiality standards to ensure participants candiscuss their financial circumstances openly and receive personalised guidance in a secureand trusted environment.

The initiative reflects GPSSA and Zoud's shared commitment to enhancing financialawareness, promoting early preparation for retirement and equipping insured members andpensioners with the knowledge and support they need to make informed financial decisionsand achieve greater financial stability for themselves and their families.

The launch builds on GPSSA's broader efforts to strengthen financial literacy and retirementreadiness among its members. Earlier this year, GPSSA introduced its Pension AdvisoryService, providing specialized expert guidance on pension regulations, entitlements andretirement options to help members make informed decisions regarding their pensionbenefits. GPSSA also continues to deliver financial awareness and education initiatives,including the Wafra program, aimed at strengthening financial literacy and encouragingresponsible financial behaviors among Emiratis.

With limited places available, GPSSA and Zoud encourage eligible pensioners and insuredmembers to register for the 'Balanced Step' programme through the Zoud platform usingUAE PASS.

About the General Pension and Social Security Authority GPSSA:The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) is a financially and administrativelyindependent federal authority established under Federal Law No. (6) of 1999 to administer andimplement pension and social security systems in the United Arab Emirates.

The Authority delivers comprehensive insurance protection for insured individuals, pensioners andtheir beneficiaries, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the pension ecosystem to guaranteesocial and financial stability. Driven by its core values of transparency, efficiency, excellence andcustomer happiness, the GPSSA is committed to providing innovative insurance services aligned withglobal best practices in retirement planning

About Zoud:The National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative, Zoud, is driven by a national vision toempower individuals and families with the knowledge, tools and skills needed to build financialconfidence and strengthen economic resilience across all segments of society.

Through an integrated ecosystem of educational programmes, community-driven solutions andinnovative digital tools, Zoud equips people to make informed and responsible financial decisions,contributing to a more stable and prosperous future for all.