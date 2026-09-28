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GPSSA And Zoud Launch 'Balanced Step' To Strengthen Financial Resilience And Encourage Emiratis To Plan Early For Retirement
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The programme offers GPSSA pensioners and insured members approaching
retirement personalised one-to-one financial counselling and guidance to
support their financial wellbeing and retirement readiness. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
GPSSA and Zoud, the National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative, have
launched the 'Balanced Step' Financial Counselling Programme, reflecting their shared
commitment to supporting Emiratis in building financial resilience and preparing confidently
for retirement. The programme is being implemented under the fourth cycle of Transformative Projects for
Federal Government Entities, supporting national priorities that advance the UAE's future
readiness and global competitiveness. It aligns with the government's“We the UAE 2031”
vision for a prosperous society by enhancing quality of life, empowering citizens through
greater financial literacy and financial self-reliance, and strengthening long-term economic
wellbeing. The programme provides GPSSA pensioners and insured members with access to
personalised, one-to-one financial counselling sessions delivered by qualified financial
advisors. The service is designed to help participants better understand and manage their
personal finances, address financial challenges, strengthen budgeting and savings
practices, and, where needed, develop practical debt management solutions that support
long-term financial wellbeing. H.E. Faras Abdul Karim Al Ramahi, Director General Pension and Social Security
Authority, said:“At GPSSA, we are committed to empowering citizens to plan early for their
financial future and retirement, driven by our belief that financial stability is a fundamental
pillar of individual and family wellbeing. Our strategic partnership with Zoud brings this
commitment to life by transforming financial awareness into practical support, helping
insured members and pensioners better manage their finances and make more informed
and sustainable financial decisions.” H.E. Mohanna Obaid Almheiri, Chairman of Zoud, said:“Our partnership with GPSSA
reflects a shared commitment to delivering innovative and practical solutions that strengthen
financial resilience and wellbeing across society. Through the 'Balanced Step' programme,
we aim to enable retirees and insured members to take control of their financial future
through personalised financial guidance and counselling, supporting their long-term financial
stability and wellbeing.” As part of the programme, participants will receive between four and six free counselling
sessions over several months, tailored to their individual circumstances, as well as access to
a dedicated digital platform that enables them to track their progress, access educational
resources and implement their personalised financial plans over time. GPSSA Classification:
Confidential All sessions are delivered under strict confidentiality standards to ensure participants can
discuss their financial circumstances openly and receive personalised guidance in a secure
and trusted environment. The initiative reflects GPSSA and Zoud's shared commitment to enhancing financial
awareness, promoting early preparation for retirement and equipping insured members and
pensioners with the knowledge and support they need to make informed financial decisions
and achieve greater financial stability for themselves and their families. The launch builds on GPSSA's broader efforts to strengthen financial literacy and retirement
readiness among its members. Earlier this year, GPSSA introduced its Pension Advisory
Service, providing specialized expert guidance on pension regulations, entitlements and
retirement options to help members make informed decisions regarding their pension
benefits. GPSSA also continues to deliver financial awareness and education initiatives,
including the Wafra program, aimed at strengthening financial literacy and encouraging
responsible financial behaviors among Emiratis. With limited places available, GPSSA and Zoud encourage eligible pensioners and insured
members to register for the 'Balanced Step' programme through the Zoud platform using
UAE PASS. About the General Pension and Social Security Authority GPSSA:
The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) is a financially and administratively
independent federal authority established under Federal Law No. (6) of 1999 to administer and
implement pension and social security systems in the United Arab Emirates. The Authority delivers comprehensive insurance protection for insured individuals, pensioners and
their beneficiaries, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the pension ecosystem to guarantee
social and financial stability. Driven by its core values of transparency, efficiency, excellence and
customer happiness, the GPSSA is committed to providing innovative insurance services aligned with
global best practices in retirement planning About Zoud:
The National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative, Zoud, is driven by a national vision to
empower individuals and families with the knowledge, tools and skills needed to build financial
confidence and strengthen economic resilience across all segments of society. Through an integrated ecosystem of educational programmes, community-driven solutions and
innovative digital tools, Zoud equips people to make informed and responsible financial decisions,
contributing to a more stable and prosperous future for all.
retirement personalised one-to-one financial counselling and guidance to
support their financial wellbeing and retirement readiness. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Abu Dhabi, UAE – September 2026: The General Pension and Social Security Authority
GPSSA and Zoud, the National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative, have
launched the 'Balanced Step' Financial Counselling Programme, reflecting their shared
commitment to supporting Emiratis in building financial resilience and preparing confidently
for retirement. The programme is being implemented under the fourth cycle of Transformative Projects for
Federal Government Entities, supporting national priorities that advance the UAE's future
readiness and global competitiveness. It aligns with the government's“We the UAE 2031”
vision for a prosperous society by enhancing quality of life, empowering citizens through
greater financial literacy and financial self-reliance, and strengthening long-term economic
wellbeing. The programme provides GPSSA pensioners and insured members with access to
personalised, one-to-one financial counselling sessions delivered by qualified financial
advisors. The service is designed to help participants better understand and manage their
personal finances, address financial challenges, strengthen budgeting and savings
practices, and, where needed, develop practical debt management solutions that support
long-term financial wellbeing. H.E. Faras Abdul Karim Al Ramahi, Director General Pension and Social Security
Authority, said:“At GPSSA, we are committed to empowering citizens to plan early for their
financial future and retirement, driven by our belief that financial stability is a fundamental
pillar of individual and family wellbeing. Our strategic partnership with Zoud brings this
commitment to life by transforming financial awareness into practical support, helping
insured members and pensioners better manage their finances and make more informed
and sustainable financial decisions.” H.E. Mohanna Obaid Almheiri, Chairman of Zoud, said:“Our partnership with GPSSA
reflects a shared commitment to delivering innovative and practical solutions that strengthen
financial resilience and wellbeing across society. Through the 'Balanced Step' programme,
we aim to enable retirees and insured members to take control of their financial future
through personalised financial guidance and counselling, supporting their long-term financial
stability and wellbeing.” As part of the programme, participants will receive between four and six free counselling
sessions over several months, tailored to their individual circumstances, as well as access to
a dedicated digital platform that enables them to track their progress, access educational
resources and implement their personalised financial plans over time. GPSSA Classification:
Confidential All sessions are delivered under strict confidentiality standards to ensure participants can
discuss their financial circumstances openly and receive personalised guidance in a secure
and trusted environment. The initiative reflects GPSSA and Zoud's shared commitment to enhancing financial
awareness, promoting early preparation for retirement and equipping insured members and
pensioners with the knowledge and support they need to make informed financial decisions
and achieve greater financial stability for themselves and their families. The launch builds on GPSSA's broader efforts to strengthen financial literacy and retirement
readiness among its members. Earlier this year, GPSSA introduced its Pension Advisory
Service, providing specialized expert guidance on pension regulations, entitlements and
retirement options to help members make informed decisions regarding their pension
benefits. GPSSA also continues to deliver financial awareness and education initiatives,
including the Wafra program, aimed at strengthening financial literacy and encouraging
responsible financial behaviors among Emiratis. With limited places available, GPSSA and Zoud encourage eligible pensioners and insured
members to register for the 'Balanced Step' programme through the Zoud platform using
UAE PASS. About the General Pension and Social Security Authority GPSSA:
The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) is a financially and administratively
independent federal authority established under Federal Law No. (6) of 1999 to administer and
implement pension and social security systems in the United Arab Emirates. The Authority delivers comprehensive insurance protection for insured individuals, pensioners and
their beneficiaries, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the pension ecosystem to guarantee
social and financial stability. Driven by its core values of transparency, efficiency, excellence and
customer happiness, the GPSSA is committed to providing innovative insurance services aligned with
global best practices in retirement planning About Zoud:
The National Financial Wellbeing and Sustainability Initiative, Zoud, is driven by a national vision to
empower individuals and families with the knowledge, tools and skills needed to build financial
confidence and strengthen economic resilience across all segments of society. Through an integrated ecosystem of educational programmes, community-driven solutions and
innovative digital tools, Zoud equips people to make informed and responsible financial decisions,
contributing to a more stable and prosperous future for all.
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