AW Rostamani Group Completes Group-Wide Cash Management Transformation, Recognised At ACT Middle East Treasury Awards

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) . In partnership with First Abu Dhabi bank, the transformation programme establishes a connected, scalable and digital treasury framework supporting the Group's continued growth and diversification. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn . AWR Group Treasurer James Adams was individually recognised with the prestigious 'Treasury Icon' award at the ACT Middle East Treasury Awards.

DUBAI, UAE – September, 2026 – AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group) has completed a major transformation of its Group-wide cash management infrastructure, establishing a connected and digitally enabled treasury framework that brings banking, payments, liquidity management and reporting into a single operating environment.

The programme was recognised at the Association of Corporate Treasurers (ACT) Middle East Treasury Awards, where AWR Group won the Cash Management award.

As a diversified Group operating across multiple sectors, entities and business models, AWR Group identified an opportunity to strengthen the way cash and liquidity were managed across its businesses. The Group has moved from a decentralised banking structure towards a more integrated treasury model that provides greater Group-level visibility, stronger governance and improved operational efficiency.

In partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) as the core banking partner, the transformation established AWR Group's first In-House Bank, introducing Payment-on-Behalf-Of (POBO) and Receipt-on-Behalf-Of (ROBO) capabilities. The programme replaced a network of physical bank accounts with a streamlined virtual account structure, centralising Group-wide payments and collections.

Powered by real-time business intelligence tools, the new platform provides management with live, consolidated visibility of cash and liquidity across the Group, while allowing individual businesses to retain the operational flexibility required to manage their day-to-day activities.

Wayne Beifus, Chief Financial Officer at AWR Group, said:“Our cash management transformation has created a stronger, more scalable treasury platform for AWR Group. We now have significantly better visibility over liquidity across the Group, stronger controls and a more efficient operating model, while maintaining the flexibility our individual businesses require.”

“The ACT Cash Management Award is great recognition for what our Group Treasury, Finance and IT teams have delivered together with FAB. More importantly, it reflects the strength of the foundation we have built to support AWR Group's continued growth and diversification.”

James Adams, Group Treasurer at AWR Group, added:“The transformation brings together what were previously multiple banking structures, accounts and processes into a more connected treasury environment. By centralising payments and collections and increasing automation across core activities, we have created a more efficient operating model while giving the Treasury team better information to support liquidity management and decision-making.”

The new treasury framework connects AWR Group's core financial and enterprise systems, creating greater integration across banking, payments, cash management and financial reporting.

The programme has also strengthened automation and control across key treasury processes, embedding the Group's Delegation of Authority into payment workflows, digitising supplier and payroll payments, and increasing automation across bank reconciliation. More than 80 per cent of applicable reconciliation rules are now standardised across participating entities, reducing manual intervention while improving consistency and control.

The cash management also establishes the foundation for the next phase of the Group's treasury transformation journey, including further liquidity centralisation, enhanced cash flow analytics and predictive, AI-enabled forecasting capabilities.

Rounding off a stellar evening for the organisation, AWR Group Treasurer, James Adams, was individually honoured at the ceremony, receiving the prestigious 'Treasury Icon' award in recognition of his outstanding leadership and pivotal role in driving the Group's treasury evolution.

About AWR Group:

AW Rostamani Group AWR Group is a leading multi-sector family business in the Middle East, driven by a legacy of over seven decades. Its operations span a diverse range of sectors including automotive, real estate, retail, lighting solutions, travel, logistics, agritech and sustainable packaging. The Group serves over 155,000 customers and 24,000 businesses annually, supported by a diverse team of more than 3,000 employees.

Guided by its purpose to enrich lives across generations, AWR Group is dedicated to building purposeful businesses that meaningfully impact people, industries and the planet. By championing innovation, sustainability and progress, AWR Group leads transformative change, creating a future where opportunity and progress go hand in hand.

Rooted in its rich legacy and guided by its values, AWR Group continues to lead with a focus on the future, nurturing partnerships and delivering excellence across its operations.