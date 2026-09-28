Improving Starting Eleven Is Our Primary Goal We Aim To Finally Cross Finish Line In WPL 2027, Says DC Head Coach Batty

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Describing player retentions and releases as the most challenging aspect of his job, Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Jonathan Batty has said that four-time runners-up will enter the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction with a singular focus on fine-tuning their starting eleven to finally break their finale jinx.

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Describing player retentions and releases as the most challenging aspect of his job, Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Jonathan Batty has said that four-time runners-up will enter the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 player auction with a singular focus on fine-tuning their starting eleven to finally break their finale jinx.

On the retention deadline day, DC released six players, including big overseas names in South Africa opener Lizelle Lee and Australia leg-spinner Alana King, alongside India's off-spin bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana, wicketkeeper-batter Taniyaa Bhatia, as well as uncapped duo Pragati Singh and Srujana Eddla.

“It's always a really difficult time of year. Retentions and releases are probably the most challenging part of the job. You obviously want to have the right players in your team and in your squad to give you the best chance of going into the season.

“Delhi have always been really strong in terms of the quality of the playing eleven to the depth of the squad that we've always had. So for us, going into this retention-release cycle to try and work out how we can improve our starting eleven as a priority is really challenging.

“We had 11 super players who were in the starting eleven last year, and to try and improve on that is really, really difficult. So we've made some really difficult decisions. There's been a lot of debate and discussion around the management group and our scouts, to come to the point where we've obviously released those six players that we have - it's been a challenging time,” said Batty to broadcasters Star Sports during the retentions announcement show on Monday.

DC, though, have retained a formidable 13-member squad built around a star-studded core. The side features major international heavyweights in Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Annabel Sutherland, Chinelle Henry, and Lucy Hamilton.

The retained domestic contingent is headlined by skipper Jemimah Rodrigues and explosive opener Shafali Verma, alongside Minnu Mani, Deeya Yadav, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Niki Prasad, and N Sree Charani.

Having suffered heartbreak in all four WPL finals so far, Batty took pride in the team's consistent run to the summit clash while remaining confident that a title breakthrough is right around the corner.

“We're really proud of the performances that the DC girls have put in over the last four years, and getting to every final, you say it's an incredible achievement. We haven't reached our goal, which is always to try and win the tournament. So hopefully this year we'll get the icing on the cake and get over the line.

“As for the reasons why we've fallen short in the last couple of years, I don't think there's any set reason. Just on the day, the opposition have outplayed us in all those four finals. I think it's a testament, as you said, to the strength of the team that we keep doing that in terms of getting to the final. The way we've done it each year has been slightly different," he noted.

Analysing how the competitive landscape of the WPL has evolved, Batty pointed out that equal squad strengths across franchises made last season's run to the final their toughest yet. "Obviously, we were dominant through the first year. In subsequent years, obviously, we had a bit more of a challenge when the teams were more evenly balanced along the way.

“Last year, I felt that all the teams were the most evenly balanced they had been through the whole tournament. So it was much harder, I felt, for us to get there. We probably played our best game in the Eliminator last year and then obviously fell short in the final again.

“So we're constantly looking just to tinker and try and improve our starting eleven. But you look at the world-class players we've got within our starting eleven, if you keep getting yourself in finals, at some point you are going to win one, and so hopefully that will be this year,” he stated.

Batty further praised Jemimah for stepping up admirably and playing a hands-on role in the recruitment and retention decisions alongside the scouting setup.“So Jemi obviously stepped in to take the captaincy on with Meg's departure the previous year. I thought she went from strength to strength. She learnt a huge amount during the tournament. She was a wonderful captain on and off the field.

“You would always include your captain and leader in those discussions. She's obviously got a good knowledge of the domestic game as well as obviously the international players we make targets for, and we've always listened to that.

“The whole recruitment element for Delhi is a real collaboration. So we've got wonderful scouts out there. We've got a really good management group. We've got people behind the scenes who are really well-versed in auction strategy as well," he explained.

Batty concluded by pointing out the human side of managing squad transitions ahead of the upcoming auction in Kochi on October 28, where DC will operate with a remaining purse of Rs 1.1 crore. "We take all those different thoughts in and make the huge decisions whether to retain or release a player. We've been very good at the recruitment side, and we want to stay good at that.

“As a coach, it's really tough, obviously, talking to those players that you've released, trying to explain why that might be, and obviously making the players that you've retained very happy. So we want to keep them firing and playing well for Delhi as well.”