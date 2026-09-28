Japan Signals Readiness To Act As Yen Weakness Draws Fresh Attention

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

TOKYO, Japan, Sep 28, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Mimura said Japan, the United States and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had delivered a“very clear” message to markets regarding the yen. He said investors should take that message at face value, while declining to comment on whether Japan could intervene again to support the currency.

The comments add to growing attention around the yen after it weakened to around 157.73 per dollar on Monday. The dollar was also supported by rising U.S. Treasury yields and expectations that the Federal Reserve could maintain a tighter monetary stance for longer.

Japan has historically intervened in foreign exchange markets when rapid yen depreciation creates concerns about excessive volatility. Any future intervention would therefore be closely watched by currency markets.

Rate Differences Remain an Important Factor

One of the central issues for the yen is the interest rate gap between Japan and the United States.

Mimura said the gap between Japanese and U.S. rates is narrowing as a trend, although currency movements do not depend on interest rate differences alone.

Higher U.S. interest rates can make dollar denominated assets more attractive relative to assets denominated in currencies with lower yields. That dynamic can influence demand for the dollar and contribute to pressure on currencies such as the yen.

The backdrop has become more complicated as U.S. Treasury yields have climbed. The 30 year Treasury yield was around 5.52% on Monday, close to its highest level since 2004, while two year yields have risen sharply during September.

Markets Await Further Signals From Tokyo

Japan's latest comments do not confirm that another currency intervention is imminent.

Instead, they reinforce the government's stated focus on excessive and disorderly currency movements. Mimura specifically declined to say whether authorities were preparing to intervene again, leaving traders to assess the government's comments alongside actual yen movements.

The currency is also being influenced by developments outside Japan. Rising oil prices have strengthened inflation concerns globally, while the continuing U.S. Iran conflict has contributed to higher energy prices and increased demand for the dollar.

Brent crude was trading above $106 a barrel on Monday after uncertainty over a potential U.S. Iran truce pushed energy prices higher.

Global Markets Add to the Currency Pressure

The yen's movements are taking place against a broader shift in global financial markets.

Asian stocks were mostly lower on Monday, while U.S. Treasury yields continued to rise. The combination of higher energy prices, elevated bond yields and changing expectations around central bank policy is influencing currencies across major economies.

For Japan, the challenge is particularly significant because a weaker yen can increase the cost of imported goods and energy. At the same time, currency movements also affect Japanese exporters and companies with substantial overseas revenues.

The coming weeks could therefore remain important for the yen as investors assess Japan's policy signals, U.S. interest rate expectations and developments in global energy markets.

For now, Tokyo's message is clear in one respect: Japanese authorities remain closely focused on the currency, even though they have not indicated whether another intervention will take place.