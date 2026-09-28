Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Projected To Reach USD 35.64 Billion By 2035, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.30% - SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) U.S. Pediatric Clinical Trials Market to Reach USD 11.82 Billion and Europe USD 10.13 Billion by 2035 as Regulatory Incentives, Pediatric Drug Pipelines, and Decentralized Trial Models Accelerate Research Activity.

Austin, Texas, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Pediatric Clinical Trials Market was valued at USD 23.38 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 35.64 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.30% from 2026 to 2035. The market expansion is driven by higher funding for drug development in children, regulatory benefits for conducting age-specific trials and increased awareness about the importance of drugs specific to children. There is an increase in the amount of investment being made by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to meet their requirements for pediatric investigations and widening the indications of the products, along with an increasing number of cases involving chronic, genetic and infectious diseases in children and pediatric cancers.









Download the Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Sample Report:

Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Key Highlights



Market size, 2025: USD 23.38 Billion

Market forecast, 2035: USD 35.64 Billion

CAGR: 4.30% from 2026 to 2035

Largest region: North America, approximately 41.26% share in 2025

Fastest-growing region: Asia Pacific, approximately 4.88% CAGR

Largest phase: Phase III, approximately 49% share in 2025

Fastest-growing phase: Phase II

Largest study design: Treatment Studies, approximately 72% share in 2025

Fastest-growing study design: Observational Studies

Largest indication: Infectious Diseases, approximately 28% share in 2025 Fastest-growing indication: Oncology

Market Relevance

In recent years, pediatric clinical trials have become highly relevant due to the growing need for age-specific medicines and treatments. According to data, 1 out of 10 children around the world suffers from a disability or a chronic illness that requires treatment, making it essential to conduct pediatric-specific clinical trials. There has been a rise in the number of chronic illnesses, genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and childhood cancers in recent years.

Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Overview

The Pediatric Clinical Trials Market encompasses the various types of clinical trials conducted on pediatric medications, vaccines, biologics, and therapies. The Phase III clinical trials dominate the market due to their importance in determining the safety and effectiveness of the pediatric drugs prior to gaining approval from the regulators. The treatment studies are the most common type of clinical trials carried out in pediatric clinical research due to the focus on new products.

Strategic Market Outlook

Emerging gene therapies and cell therapies for rare pediatric disease conditions form one of the areas of growth opportunity. The advancement of precision medicine, targeted drug treatment and immunotherapy also increases the clinical trials pipeline in childhood disease conditions, especially pediatric oncology. Increasing development in CAR-T cell therapies supports clinical trial volumes at Phase I and Phase II stages in pediatric cancers.

Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Regional Analysis

North America held the biggest market share with 41.26% in 2025 owing to its well-established healthcare facilities, high levels of research funding, regulatory support, presence of large pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and hospitals conducting pediatric clinical studies.

The U.S. Pediatric Clinical Trials Market was valued at approximately USD 7.96 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 11.82 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 4.03%. Growth is supported by increasing research into rare genetic and chronic diseases, pediatric drug development regulations such as PREA and BPCA, the Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher Program, increased awareness of age-appropriate drug testing, and rising government and private funding.

The Europe Pediatric Clinical Trials Market was valued at around USD 6.78 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 10.13 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 4.10%. The Europe Pediatric Clinical Trials Market represents a significant market supported by EMA pediatric regulation, strong pharmaceutical R&D infrastructure, academic medical research, and hospital-based clinical trial networks.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the Pediatric Clinical Trials Market, growing at a CAGR of about 4.88% over the forecast period. Increasing health care spending, better health care facilities, rising outsourcing of clinical trials in nations like India, China, and South Korea, and having a large number of pediatric population are driving the growth of the market.

Buy the Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Report with Competitive Analysis:

Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Segment Analysis

By Phase: The market share of Phase III stood at 49% in 2025 due to the importance of this phase in the evaluation of safety and efficacy of pediatric drug formulations prior to their approval by regulators. The segment of Phase II is expected to register the fastest growth due to the rising number of new pediatric drugs.

By Study Design: The Treatment Studies segment had 72% market share in 2025 since majority of pediatric clinical trials involve drug discovery. The Observation Study segment is the fastest growing since the clinical evidence about diseases has become very significant for pediatric populations.

By Indication: Infectious Diseases had approximately 28% of market share in 2025, based on the prevalence of bacterial, viral, and respiratory infections in children. Oncology is the fastest-growing segment due to increased investment in target therapies, immunotherapies, and precision medicines for cancer in children.

Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Key Trends



Growing gene therapy and cell therapy trials for rare pediatric diseases.

Rising adoption of decentralized clinical trial methods to reduce the burden on families.

Increasing use of AI-powered patient identification tools for pediatric patient enrollment.

Continued incentives from the FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher Program.

Growing CAR-T cell therapy development for pediatric oncology.

Increasing adoption of digital health and advanced patient enrollment techniques. Rising focus on age-specific medicines and pediatric drug development.

Major key players include



IQVIA Holdings Inc.

ICON plc

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp)

Syneos Health

Parexel International Corporation

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Fortrea Holdings Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Premier Research

PSI CRO AG

Worldwide Clinical Trials

ClinChoice Inc.

Veristat, LLC

KCR S.A.

CMIC Holdings Co., Ltd.

Novotech Health Holdings Pty Ltd.

Ergomed PLC

Lindus Health Ltd. Emmes Corporation

Recent Developments



2024: Merck released positive topline results from its Phase 2b/3 trial (MK-1654-004) in June 2024 assessing clesrovimab for RSV disease prevention in infants, achieving its main safety and efficacy endpoints. 2024: Novartis shared new Phase IIIb SMART trial evidence in March 2024 assessing the safety and effectiveness of Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec) in older and heavier children with spinal muscular atrophy.

Have questions or need custom research on the Pediatric Clinical Trials Market? Schedule a call with our analyst team:

CONTACT: About Us: SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world. Contact Us: Rohan Jadhav - Principal Consultant Phone: +1-315-961-9094 (US) Email:...