Mary Lynn Hildebrand-Hitz, Profiled By Influential Women, Puts Listening And Innovation At The Center Of Modern Care

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Three-Decade Career in Product Development, Patient Activation, and Care Innovation Continues Through Triple Threat Healthcare ConsultingEden Prairie, Minnesota – With more than three decades of experience in healthcare, Mary Lynn Lynn has built a career around a fundamental goal: helping people take greater control of their health while finding practical ways to improve outcomes and reduce the overall cost of care. As a healthcare product development leader, consultant, and innovator, she has spent her career examining the intersection between healthcare systems, human behavior, and the everyday challenges that can prevent people from accessing or maintaining better health.Mary Lynn's professional journey did not begin in healthcare. Her early career was rooted in copywriting and communications, where she discovered an ability to connect with people through clear and compelling messaging. Her lifelong interest in medicine eventually led her toward healthcare, where she found an opportunity to combine communication, problem-solving, and a desire to make a meaningful difference in people's lives.Over the years, Mary Lynn has developed a particular focus on some of healthcare's most persistent challenges, including chronic disease management, preventive care engagement, and patient activation. Rather than viewing healthcare solely through the lens of clinical services, she has worked to understand what people need to make healthier choices and successfully manage their health outside traditional clinical environments.That perspective has informed her work developing solutions for individuals living with conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. Her efforts have included making blood glucose monitoring easier, helping people access nutritious foods, and developing programs that provide individuals with additional support beyond the healthcare setting. By addressing the behavioral and practical barriers that can influence health outcomes, Mary Lynn has worked to make healthcare more accessible and effective while also contributing to efforts to reduce unnecessary costs for patients, employers, and health systems.Determination, tenacity, and curiosity have remained central to Mary Lynn's professional philosophy. Her determination developed early, particularly after experiencing multiple layoffs while working in retail. Rather than allowing those setbacks to define her career, she continued searching for a more stable and meaningful professional direction, ultimately finding her place in healthcare.Her tenacity has kept her focused on the same fundamental challenges for decades: activating people, encouraging the use of preventive services, and helping individuals adopt healthier behaviors. At the same time, curiosity has played an important role in her work as a product developer. Mary Lynn continually looks for new ways to understand population needs and turn those insights into practical solutions.One of the most important pieces of professional guidance Mary Lynn received came from her former boss, Pam Stahl, during her time at UnitedHealthcare. The advice was simple:“trust, but verify.” The principle has remained with Mary Lynn throughout her career, influencing how she evaluates ideas, information, and proposed solutions.For Mary Lynn, the lesson extends beyond the workplace. In an environment where information can be produced and shared rapidly, she believes it is increasingly important to do the necessary homework before accepting an idea or presenting it to others. Verifying information, understanding the details, and approaching decisions thoughtfully have helped her maintain credibility and make more informed choices throughout her career.Listening is equally important to Mary Lynn's approach. She believes that effective collaboration often begins with understanding rather than speaking. Whether she is working through an objection, addressing a complex healthcare challenge, or collaborating with individuals from different backgrounds and professional disciplines, she emphasizes the importance of first understanding another person's perspective.That philosophy has been particularly valuable in healthcare, where meaningful solutions often require cooperation among patients, healthcare professionals, organizations, and other stakeholders. For Mary Lynn, listening provides the foundation for identifying the real problem before attempting to solve it.Today, Mary Lynn is continuing that work through the launch of Triple Threat Healthcare Consulting. Through the new company, she partners with organizations seeking to develop innovative healthcare products, optimize care delivery, and create strategies that support both improved patient outcomes and stronger business performance.The launch comes at a time when healthcare continues to evolve, creating opportunities for organizations to reconsider how services are designed, delivered, and experienced by the people who rely on them. Mary Lynn sees significant potential for innovation and collaboration as organizations look for practical approaches to improving outcomes while addressing the financial pressures facing the industry.At the heart of her consulting work is the belief that healthcare solutions should account for the realities of people's lives. Individuals may struggle to navigate the system because they lack adequate coverage, do not have family members available to provide support, or simply find it difficult to manage complex health needs on their own. Mary Lynn wants to help organizations develop models that better address those gaps.Her commitment to care extends particularly to individuals supporting elderly parents or grandparents. She recognizes that family caregivers can themselves need assistance as they navigate healthcare systems and try to ensure that loved ones receive appropriate support. For Mary Lynn, creating better ways to serve these individuals represents an important part of making healthcare more responsive to the people who need it most.Mary Lynn's academic and professional background supports this work. She holds an MBA in Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas and an insurance license, and she is a member of AHIP, America's Health Insurance Plans. Her combination of business knowledge, healthcare experience, product development expertise, and understanding of human behavior enables her to approach healthcare challenges from multiple perspectives.Outside of her professional responsibilities, Mary Lynn maintains an active and balanced lifestyle through activities including Pilates and golf. These pursuits provide opportunities to stay active, focused, and connected with others, complementing the same emphasis on balance and well-being that informs her professional philosophy.As Mary Lynn moves forward with Triple Threat Healthcare Consulting, her focus remains consistent: listen carefully, understand the needs of the people being served, verify the information behind important decisions, and develop solutions that make a tangible difference. After more than 30 years in healthcare, she continues to explore new ways to help organizations improve care while helping individuals and communities live healthier lives.Learn More about Mary Lynn Hildebrand-Hitz:Through her Influential Women profile: Lynnlynn-hildebrandhitzInfluential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Mary Lynn Hildebrand-Hitz, Profiled By Influential Women, Puts Listening And Innovation At The Center Of Modern Care News Provided By Influential Women September 28, 2026, 12:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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