Newyork Styles Named Highest Ranked Longest Running Urban BARBERSHOP In The 607 Johnson City

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Johnson City barbershop recognized for a 4.8-star overall reviews rating.

JOHNSON CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Newyork Styles has been named Highest Ranked Longest Running Urban BARBERSHOP in the 607 Johnson City by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's 4.8-star overall reviews. The Johnson City barbershop received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

Newyork Styles is a full-service urban barbershop at 280 Main Street in Johnson City, New York. Owner Enrique "Rico" Munoz opened the shop in 1999 after moving from New York City, where he began cutting hair at 14. The shop offers precision cuts tailored to each client - clean fades, classic tapers, modern textured looks, beard shaping, and scalp treatments - in a relaxed, professional setting that balances skill with conversation.

Over decades on Main Street, Newyork Styles has become a neighborhood staple. Multi-generational clients return for consistency and community, and the shop welcomes walk-ins while offering online appointments for guests who prefer to book ahead. Munoz and the team frame the work as the culture of barbering: attention to detail, evolving trends, and a place where people from all backgrounds feel at home.

For more information, visit square/book/RYM037Z9TXZCM/nystyles99inc-johnson-city-ny or call (607) 729-8390.

Media Contact

Enrique Munoz

Newyork Styles

(607) 729-8390

...

About Newyork Styles

Newyork Styles is a full-service urban barbershop at 280 Main Street, Suite 1, Johnson City, New York. Opened in 1999 by Enrique Munoz, the shop provides precision haircuts, beard work, and scalp care, with walk-in service and online booking for the local community.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Enrique Munoz

Newyork Styles

+1 (607) 729-8390

email us here

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Newyork Styles Named Highest Ranked Longest Running Urban BARBERSHOP in the 607 Johnson City News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 28, 2026, 12:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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