Jardina Expands Premium Outdoor Furniture Line With FSC-Certified Sintra Teak Collection And 2026 Addison Series

Jardina adds FSC-certified teak, coastal-grade aluminum, and modular furniture to meet rising demand for sustainable and durable outdoor living solutions

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jardina, a San Diego-based premium outdoor furniture brand, has announced the expansion of its product lineup with the launch of the Sintra FSC-Certified Solid Teak Outdoor Conversation Set, alongside featured releases from its high-performance Irati aluminum collection and the breakout 2026 Addison series - addressing three of the most significant trends shaping the residential outdoor living market this season."Homeowners are increasingly looking for outdoor furniture that delivers on both aesthetics and performance," said Ivan Williams, Marketing Director at Jardina. "The Sintra, Irati, and Addison collections each respond to a distinct need - sustainability, coastal durability, and modular versatility - and together they represent the most comprehensive expansion of our lineup to date."Sintra Collection: FSC-Certified Solid Teak for Conscious Outdoor LivingThe Sintra FSC-certified solid teak outdoor furniture collection brings responsibly sourced solid teak to residential outdoor spaces, meeting growing consumer demand for sustainably produced premium furnishings. Each piece features sculptural FSC-certified solid teak frames paired with plush cream olefin cushions, drawing design inspiration from the timeless landscapes of Sintra, Portugal. The collection includes conversation sets with swivel chairs and is available with white cushions in multiple configurations.FSC certification ensures that the teak used in the Sintra collection is harvested in accordance with responsible forestry standards, making it a preferred choice for environmentally conscious homeowners seeking durable natural timber outdoor furniture without compromising on ecological values.Irati Collection: Coastal-Grade Aluminum With Authentic Wood-Grain AppealThe Irati collection addresses the performance needs of homeowners in coastal, salt-air environments where natural wood faces long-term degradation risks. Built on pure aluminum frames with advanced thermal-transfer wood-grain finishes, the Irati coastal-resistant patio furniture line delivers lightweight, corrosion-resistant construction with the visual warmth of natural timber.The collection spans conversation seating sets, L-shaped outdoor sectionals, and Jardina patio dining sets for six to eight people, featuring hand-woven rope detailing, built-in storage options, and mixed table configurations. Its oyster white and natural wood-look finishes have resonated strongly with homeowners seeking low-maintenance outdoor furniture that performs year-round without sacrificing visual appeal.Addison Series: Jardina's Breakout 2026 Modular Outdoor Furniture LineThe Addison modular outdoor furniture series has emerged as Jardina's most popular 2026 launch, offering a full range of sectionals, dining sets, conversation seating groups, and swivel-chair configurations. Built with charcoal aluminum frames paired with natural wood armrest accents and available in both oyster white and charcoal finishes, the Addison series combines structural durability with contemporary design sensibility.The series is available in multiple modular configurations - including L-shaped and U-shaped sectional layouts - allowing homeowners to customize arrangements for patios, backyards, pool decks, and terraces of varying sizes. Strong inventory levels across all Addison configurations make it immediately available for purchase and delivery across the United States.All three collections are available exclusively through Jardina's official website at jardina, with free shipping across the United States. Jardina's Labor Day 2026 sale event is currently active, offering seasonal pricing across select collections.About JardinaJardina is a direct-to-consumer premium outdoor furniture brand based in San Diego, California, focused on bridging modern-organic design, durable material performance, and accessible luxury for residential outdoor living. Drawing inspiration from Mediterranean and European outdoor-lifestyle aesthetics, Jardina designs full-range patio solutions including conversation seating sets, modular sectionals, outdoor dining collections, lounge groups, and fire-pit furniture systems. The brand serves North American homeowners with thousands of verified customer reviews across its best-selling collections and offers free shipping, seasonal sales events, and complimentary design consultations.Website:

Ivan Williams, Marketing Director

Jardina

+1 833-858-6887

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Jardina Expands Premium Outdoor Furniture Line With FSC-Certified Sintra Teak Collection and 2026 Addison Series News Provided By Jardina September 28, 2026, 12:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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