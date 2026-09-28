Pawsh Palace Named Pet Care Of The Year In Las Vegas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Luxury Las Vegas pet hotel earns Consumer Ratings Institute recognition with a 4.7-star rating across 566 reviews

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pawsh Palace has been named Pet Care of the Year in Las Vegas by the Consumer Ratings Institute, based on publicly accessible consumer review data. The luxury pet hotel holds a 4.7-star rating across 566 reviews.

Pawsh Palace is a luxury dog boarding, daycare, and grooming hotel with two Las Vegas locations near the Strip and at Silverado Ranch. The company offers private suites in four tiers - including rooms with real beds and chandeliers - plus open-play daycare sorted by size and temperament, in-house grooming, and retail for food, treats, and gear.

Amenities include a 5,000-square-foot outdoor turf yard, staffed overnight boarding, and spa-style grooming by the company's own groomers. Both locations are open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The Strip location features the Doggy Beach Club and large turf yard; Silverado Ranch adds an indoor pool and rain waterfall.

For more than a decade, Pawsh Palace has cared for Las Vegas dogs with a hotel-style approach rather than a traditional kennel model. More information is available at pawshpalacelv.

About Pawsh Palace

Pawsh Palace is a luxury pet hotel in Las Vegas offering dog boarding, daycare, grooming, and retail. The company operates two locations - near the Strip at 3081 Business Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89103, and at Silverado Ranch at 1320 E Pebble Road, Las Vegas, NV 89123 - with private suites, open play, a 5,000-square-foot turf yard, and in-house grooming. More information is available at pawshpalacelv.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Lisa Imbesi

Pawsh Palace

+1 702-931-1778

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Pawsh Palace Named Pet Care of the Year in Las Vegas News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 28, 2026, 12:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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