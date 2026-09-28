Mickela Covieo Named Top International Travel Curator Of The Year By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Mickela Covieo at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder of Luxe Girls Travel Co. earns global recognition for redefining what women's travel can beMickela Covieo, Founder and Transformational Journey Curator at Luxe Girls Travel Co. (formerly Glaciers to Grapevines), has been named Top International Travel Curator of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). The honor recognizes her outstanding leadership, vision, and lasting impact on the travel and wellness industry.IAOTP is a leading global organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive, invitation-only vetting process. Each year, the association honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals across industries - leaders selected not simply for what they've built, but for how they've built it."Choosing Ms. Covieo for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make," said Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP. "She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."A Career Built on ReinventionWith three decades of professional experience behind her, Covieo's path to this recognition was anything but conventional. She spent a decade in Alaska's oil and gas industry, followed by eleven years in finance and insurance - thriving by every external measure, until a quiet, all-consuming burnout forced a reckoning. That reckoning became a revelation, and the revelation became a new life's work.Today, Covieo designs and leads transformational women's journeys across Italy and beyond, guiding high-capacity women through burnout recovery, identity evolution, and pivotal life and career transitions. Her work blends holistic wellness, intentional community, and thoughtful lifestyle design - creating space for women to reconnect with who they are and build success on their own terms. Her journeys have taken women to extraordinary destinations including Morocco, Bali, Namibia, Greece, and the Dolomites, with new international locations added each year.Her areas of expertise include:Executive CoachingRetreat Design & FacilitationWomen's LeadershipCoaching & MentoringTravel ManagementCredentials That Back the VisionCovieo holds a BBA in Finance and an MBA in Business Administration and Management from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She has also earned numerous professional certifications, including the National Advocacy Credential Program, Holistic Nutritionist Certification, Certified Nutrition, and Certified Image Consultant, among others - a rare combination of business acumen and holistic expertise that shapes every journey she designs.Recognition That Keeps GrowingThis year, Covieo will also be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and a featured profile in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be formally honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December, where she will accept the title of Top International Travel Curator of the Year for 2026.Looking AheadLooking back, Covieo doesn't credit a straight path or a five-year plan. She credits losing her way - stepping off the traditional track and into the unknown - and the conviction that came with it: a need to build something that would truly help women. It's a philosophy she brings to every journey she designs, rooted in a simple truth she's seen play out again and again - travel changes lives. It shifts perspective. It changes the way we think. Looking to the future, she's focused on expanding her platform, growing Luxe Girls Travel Co., and empowering even more women to return home to themselves.Learn more: luxegirlstravelcoAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

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Mickela Covieo Named Top International Travel Curator of the Year by IAOTP News Provided By IAOTP September 28, 2026, 12:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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