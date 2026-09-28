C&M Mobile Automotive Repairs Named People's Choice - Charlotte

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Charlotte mobile auto repair company recognized for a 4.9-star rating across 105 reviews.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- C&M Mobile Automotive Repairs has been named People's Choice - Charlotte by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's 4.9-star rating across 105 reviews. The Charlotte-based automotive repair company received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

C&M Mobile Automotive Repairs provides professional, full-service automotive repair delivered directly to the customer. Serving Charlotte and surrounding areas in North Carolina, the company brings advanced diagnostics, maintenance, and repairs to homes, workplaces, and roadside locations-giving customers access to professional automotive service without the traditional repair-shop waiting room or the inconvenience of arranging transportation or towing.

Services include advanced diagnostics, brake repair, battery and electrical service, suspension and steering repair, mobile wheel alignments, tire mounting and high-speed balancing, air-conditioning service, preventive maintenance, and fleet repair and maintenance. C&M's technicians use professional diagnostic equipment and real-world experience to identify root causes rather than simply replacing parts, with an emphasis on clear communication, quality workmanship, and recommendations without unnecessary upselling.

“Maegan and I built C&M from the ground up, so receiving recognition based on the experiences of our customers means more to us than I can put into words,” said Corey Tarr, owner of C&M Mobile Automotive Repairs.“Our goal has always been to provide professional automotive repair with honest communication, quality workmanship, and the convenience of bringing the shop directly to our customers. Being chosen by the people we serve makes this recognition especially meaningful.”

For more information, visit candmautomotiverepairs or call (704) 956-7135.

Media Contact

Corey Tarr - Maegan Tarr

C&M Mobile Automotive Repairs

(704) 956-7135

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Corey Cope

C&M Mobile Automotive Repairs

+1 (704) 956-7135

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

C&M Mobile Automotive Repairs Named People's Choice - Charlotte News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 28, 2026, 12:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.