Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Celebrates 60 Years With A Daily Prize Wheel And A Year Of Free Famous Recipe Chicken

LEE'S FAMOUS RECIPE CHICKEN SPOTLIGHTS TOP PERFORMERS AT LEE'S FAMILY REUNION

Famous Rewards members spin daily for more than 100,000 instant prizes

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken has been famous since 1966. Now, as its 60th anniversary celebration continues, Lee's is giving guests a reason to come back every single day with its new 60th Anniversary Prize Wheel. Lee's Famous Rewards members can play the online game once a day through Dec. 6. More than 100,000 instant prizes are up for grabs, plus one grand prize of Free Famous Recipe Chicken for a Year."Sixty years in, the best way we know to celebrate is to thank the guests who got us here," said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. "And we can't think of a better way to say thank you than with free chicken. This game is the latest way we're marking our 60th anniversary, giving our loyal guests a fun new way to celebrate with us."How to PlayLee's Famous Rewards members can access the 60th Anniversary Prize Wheel through the Lee's website, app, or by scanning a QR code at participating locations. Members verify their Rewards information and can spin the wheel once per day. Instant prizes include 10 Lee's Rewards Points, a free regular size fountain drink, a $2 reward and a $10 reward. Instant win rewards expire 3 days after a member wins them.Not a member yet? Guests can enroll for free by downloading the Lee's mobile app and signing up for Lee's Famous Rewards. New members receive a $5 welcome reward and earn points with every purchase.The Grand PrizeEach daily spin also counts as one entry into the Grand Prize drawing for Free Famous Recipe Chicken for a Year. One winner will receive 52 weekly rewards, each good for a free 8-piece box of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. Lee's will draw the winner on Dec. 16, 2026.Legal residents 18 and older in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin can play. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.More Ways to Celebrate Lee's 60th AnniversaryThe Prize Wheel is just one part of the celebration. Earlier this year, Lee's introduced the $19.66 Box, a limited-time special with 10 pieces of fresh, bone-in chicken priced as a nod to the year Lee's first opened its doors. It's one more way Lee's is making its 60th anniversary a little more famous.For more information, visit LeesFamousRecipe or follow Lee's on Facebook and Instagram.About Lee's Famous Recipe ChickenSince 1966, Lee's Famous RecipeChicken has been famous for a reason. Founded in Lima, Ohio, the brand has earned its reputation by serving fried chicken that is cooked fresh, never frozen, honey-dipped and hand-breaded, with the same recipe and commitment to quality that have kept generations of guests coming back.Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2026, Lee's was named one of QSR Magazine's 20 Best Franchise Deals and earned a spot in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Fast Food Fried Chicken for the fourth consecutive year. Today, there are 130 Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken restaurants and counting across the U.S., with the majority independently owned and operated.

Brianne Badenjki

Ink Link Marketing

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Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Celebrates 60 Years With a Daily Prize Wheel and a Year of Free Famous Recipe Chicken News Provided By Ink Link Marketing September 28, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional



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