U.S. Products Pegasus Platinum Hard Surface Extractor Wins Prestigious MSN Best New Product Award

The U.S. Products Pegasus Platinum Portable Truck Mount Hard-Surface Extractor received the 2026 New Products Award from Maintenance Sales News in the Carpet Care Equipment & Supplies category.

The Pegasus Platinum Portable Truck Mount Extractor is built around a top-mounted Leeson 2HP AC motor and a Cat Ceramic Plunger Pump (both used in fixed truck mount products), provides unmatched adjustable 500-1350 high-psi extraction and 200 CFM., Includ

U.S. Products Extractors are the industry's most portable, efficient, and powerful extraction systems. U.S. Products Extractors are compact, and provide continuous operation so that cleaning crews can touch-free clean and restore surfaces from carpet and

Commercial cleaning professionals selected the Pegasus Platinum Extractor for its power, extended-distance suction, portability & continuous-duty performance.

- Jonathan Smalley, U.S. Products CEO

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vancouver, Wash. – September 28, 2026 – U.S. Products, a leading manufacturer of professional-grade commercial cleaning and restoration equipment, today announced that its new Pegasus Platinum Portable Truck Mount Hard-Surface Extractor received the 2026 New Products Award from Maintenance Sales News in the Carpet Care Equipment & Supplies category.

Maintenance Sales News readers selected the Pegasus Platinum for its combination of powerful vacuum performance, pump capacity, durability and portability. The system delivers up to 6,000 hours of runtime and supports single-user operation for efficient hard-surface cleaning.

“Large cleaning operations need equipment that gives crews the power and capacity to clean more square footage per shift,” said Jon Smalley, U.S. Products CEO.“The Pegasus Platinum combines truck-mount-level power with up to 6,000 hours of runtime, continuous-duty operation and the portability of a professional extractor. Strong suction at extended distances allows crews to cover large facilities efficiently, improve water recovery and get more cleaning performance from every shift. The Pegasus Platinum puts power, performance and portability at a cleaning operation's fingertips.”

Pegasus Platinum Helps Crews Clean Longer and Cover More Area

Commercial cleaning crews need high-pressure extraction, strong lift and equipment that can perform across large facilities. The Pegasus Platinum combines truck-mount-level power with portable, single-user operation to help crews clean efficiently throughout the shift.

The U.S. Products Pegasus Platinum helps cleaning and restoration crews:

.Clean longer with continuous-duty operation.

.Cover more square footage per shift with fewer interruptions.

.Deliver high-pressure cleaning and strong water recovery across large areas.

.Move easily between applications with portable, single-user operation.

“We are honored that the Maintenance Sales News readers chose the Pegasus Platinum Portable Truck Mount Hard Surface Extractor as the Best New 2026 Carpet Care Equipment & Supplies Product,” added Smalley.“We work hand-in-hand with Building Service Contractors and Cleaning Operations to create the best, most powerful extractors, wands and tools that will help them do their jobs faster and more efficiently every day.”

About The Maintenance Sales News Reader's Choice Awards

Maintenance Sales News will announce its 2026“New Products Award Winners” in the upcoming October issue. Winners selected through Maintenance Sales News subscribers via online voting. Maintenance Sales News is a leading independent publication serving the Jan/San market, reaching 25,000 distributors, wholesalers, manufacturers' representatives and Building Service Contractors (BSCs).

Maintenance Sales News Publisher Randy Green stated,“The Jan/San market continues to grow. At the same time, cleaning operations face ongoing challenges finding, training and retaining labor. Products that help crews clean more square footage per shift, improve cleaning performance and make better use of available labor are becoming increasingly important. This year's winning products reflect the innovation the industry needs to meet those demands.”

About U.S. Products

U.S. Products manufactures professional-grade hard-surface and carpet extractors, flood restoration systems, wands and specialty cleaning tools for commercial cleaning, building maintenance and restoration operations.

Commercial cleaning companies, restoration professionals, Jan-San distributors, rental operations and equipment dealers rely on U.S. Products for powerful extraction, strong water recovery, durable construction and professional cleaning performance across hospitality, healthcare, education, multifamily housing, restaurants, offices, senior care, government facilities and food production environments.

U.S. Products extractors are designed and built in the USA. More than 30 years of technology development and customer service support the company's reputation for reliable, powerful equipment. U.S. Products backs its extractors with a 10-year limited housing warranty, one of the longest in the commercial extraction industry. For more information or to find a local U.S. Products dealer, contact... or call +1-360-450-2694.

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James Strohecker

SmaK Plastics

+ +1 360-882-0410

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Pegasus Platinum Hard Surface Extractor: Truck Mount Power in a Portable

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U.S. Products Pegasus Platinum Hard Surface Extractor Wins Prestigious MSN Best New Product Award News Provided By SmaK Plastics September 28, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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