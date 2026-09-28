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Trump Plans Dinner with Anthropic CEO at White House
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he plans to host Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei for a private dinner at the White House as he continues engaging with the artificial intelligence company.
“Tonight, I'm having dinner with the head of Anthropic,” Trump told reporters aboard Marine One, referring to Amodei and describing him as “very highly respected.”
The meeting comes before a scheduled Tuesday gathering involving Trump, US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and senior executives from leading AI companies, as lawmakers face increasing calls to introduce safeguards for rapidly advancing artificial intelligence technology.
“President Trump has been clear: America will lead the world in Super Intelligence while protecting American consumers,” a White House spokesperson said, using Trump’s preferred term for artificial intelligence.
“We will drive innovation, strengthen American competitiveness, and ensure this transformative technology works for the American people,” the spokesperson added.
“Tonight, I'm having dinner with the head of Anthropic,” Trump told reporters aboard Marine One, referring to Amodei and describing him as “very highly respected.”
The meeting comes before a scheduled Tuesday gathering involving Trump, US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson and senior executives from leading AI companies, as lawmakers face increasing calls to introduce safeguards for rapidly advancing artificial intelligence technology.
“President Trump has been clear: America will lead the world in Super Intelligence while protecting American consumers,” a White House spokesperson said, using Trump’s preferred term for artificial intelligence.
“We will drive innovation, strengthen American competitiveness, and ensure this transformative technology works for the American people,” the spokesperson added.
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