K'taka Govt Invites Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswamiji To Inaugurate Mysuru Dasara CM Shivakumar Urges People To Witness Cultural Grandeur

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 28 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Monday formally invited Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswamiji to inaugurate the historic Mysuru Dasara festival. Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi officially extended the invitation to the seer. Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has appealed to people to be part of the Dasara celebrations and witness the cultural grandeur of the festival.

In a post on X, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said it was a matter of pride for Kannadigas that the historic Mysuru Dasara, a symbol of culture, tradition and spiritual values, would be inaugurated in the divine presence of Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswamiji.

"The historic Mysuru Dasara being inaugurated in the divine presence of the revered seer, who is a symbol of culture, tradition and spiritual values, is a matter of pride for all Kannadigas," CM Shivakumar said in his post.

Koppal MP Rajshekhar Hitnal, MLA Raghavendra Hitnal, Koppal District Congress president Mallikarjun Nagappa, Legislative Council member Basanagouda Badarli and Deputy Commissioner Suresh Itnal were present when the formal invitation was extended.

CM Shivakumar also invited people to attend the historic Dasara celebrations and witness the cultural grandeur of the festival.

"Everyone should come without fail to the historic Dasara festival and witness its cultural grandeur," he said.

It can be recalled that Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced that the 2026 Mysuru Dasara festival will be celebrated on a grand 11-day scale from October 11 to October 21, 2026. He ruled out scaling back the festivities despite drought conditions, emphasising its role in supporting tourism and local livelihoods.

Scheduled for October 11, 2026, to be inaugurated by the seer Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswamiji of Gavi Mutt. The grand procession will culminate on Vijayadashami, October 21, 2026, with the traditional floral tribute held between 4:10 p.m. and 4:35 p.m..

The state government plans to invite Chief Ministers from all southern states to enhance regional cultural participation.