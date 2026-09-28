Tilak Nagar Row: Delhi Police Receives 5 Complaints Against Verma, Singh

Five Complaints Under Investigation

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Delhi Police on Monday said that five complaints have been received so far in connection with the Tilak Nagar controversy involving Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and AAP MLA Jarnail Singh.

"A total of five complaints have been received by the Delhi Police regarding this matter so far. One of these complaints was filed by Sahib Singh, an associate of Jarnail Singh. Two complaints were lodged by PWD personnel against Jarnail Singh and others," police said.

"Meanwhile, two complaints were filed by BJP workers regarding the mistreatment of Minister Parvesh Verma. All five complaints were submitted to the Vikaspuri and Tilak Nagar police stations in Delhi. The Delhi Police is investigating all the complaints," they added.

Police clarified that no FIR has been registered so far. "As of now, no FIR has been registered based on any of the complaints. The road on both sides falls under the jurisdiction of the Vikaspuri police station, whereas the Gurudwara falls under the jurisdiction of the Tilak Nagar police station," police said.

The Controversy: Alleged Slapping Incident

The controversy broke out in the national capital on Sunday after AAP leaders shared a purported video showing Verma allegedly slapping a local youth during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest in Tilak Nagar over the alleged incident, with party leaders demanding action.

Minister Parvesh Verma's Denial and Counter-Allegations

Verma, however, has denied the allegations and claimed that AAP workers abused and misbehaved with his family. In a video statement posted on X, he alleged that supporters of AAP MLA Jarnail Singh verbally abused his family. Verma also alleged that the AAP MLA demanded commissions from officials involved in road projects, and said that any attempt to obstruct government work or damage property would not be tolerated.

Details Emerge About Complainant

Earlier, Delhi Police revealed that a criminal case of assaulting an MCD employee had already been registered against the victim, Saheb Singh.

According to police, the assault on the MCD employee was caught on CCTV at the time. Saheb Singh had previously been arrested in connection with the matter and is currently out on bail.

Police also confirmed that Singh manages the social media accounts for local AAP MLA Jarnail Singh. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)