Vinod Kapri's 'Pyre' With Debutant Elderly Actors To Release In 2026

National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri's film 'Pyre', which follows the lives of an elderly couple in the Kumaon Himalayas, is set to release in cinemas across India on October 23, 2026.

About the Film and Cast

The film stars 80-year-old Padam Singh Kapri and 70-year-old Heera Devi, both of whom are making their acting debut with the project. The two actors are from Uttarakhand and had never faced a camera before working on the film. Set in a remote village in the Kumaon region, 'Pyre' follows an ageing couple whose lives revolve around their home, memories and each other. Their children have moved away in search of better opportunities, leaving the couple waiting for their return. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeev Kapari (@sanjeevkapari)

Director on Story and Casting

The film also looks at how migration affects families, particularly the relationship between parents and children who live away from their hometowns. Speaking about casting the two lead actors, director Vinod Kapri, as per a release, said that their real-life experiences helped bring a natural feel to the story.“PYRE is ultimately a film about love, between two people who have spent their lives together, and between parents and their children. I wanted to tell this story through two people who had lived that life themselves. Finding Padam Singh ji and Heera Devi ji was extraordinary. Their relationship, silences and emotions brought a truth to the screen that conventional actors could never have recreated.”

Padam Singh Kapri, who plays Padam Singh in the film, is a retired Army man, while Heera Devi, who plays Tulsi, is a homemaker, widow and former dancer.

International Acclaim and Awards

'Pyre' had its world premiere at the 28th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, where it won the PÖFF Best Film Audience Award. It has since been screened at several international film festivals, including the São Paulo International Film Festival, Cambridge Film Festival, Bath Film Festival, Fajr International Film Festival and the International Film Festival of Kerala.

According to the makers, the film has won 18 international awards, including 15 Best Film awards. It has also received Best Director awards in Serbia and Boston, along with recognition for its music, cinematography and sound.

Behind the Scenes: Crew and Production

The film is produced by Vinod Kapri, Suresh Joshi and Arindra Rai Chaudhuri under Bhagirathi Films and Mashakbeen Studios. Cinépolis will distribute the film in cinemas across India. The music has been composed by Mychael Danna, known for films such as 'Life of Pi', 'Monsoon Wedding', 'Little Miss Sunshine' and 'Moneyball'. The lyrics have been written by Gulzar.

Shot entirely in Uttarakhand, 'Pyre' is set against the backdrop of the Himalayas and focuses on the lives of an elderly couple dealing with loneliness and separation from their children. (ANI)

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