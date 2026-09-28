Mohanlal's Daughter Vismaya Makes Striking Debut As Thudakkam Gets Massive OTT Response

Superstar Mohanlal daughter Vismaya Mohanlal makes her acting debut with Thudakkam. The action thriller movie is currently getting a massive response on OTT platforms.

Malayalam thriller movies always enjoy a massive demand on streaming platforms. Thudakkam is the latest movie to join this trending list. Superstar Mohanlal daughter Vismaya Mohanlal makes her acting debut with this film. Jude Anthany Joseph directed this project. Actors Sai Kumar, Boby Kurian, and Manoj K Jayan play important roles in the story.

Young actor Ashish Jo Antony plays the role of a psycho contract killer in the movie. He fits perfectly into this negative character. The film already scored a good hit at the box office. Vismaya Mohanlal delivers a wonderful performance in her very first lead role. She shows no hesitation on screen. OTT viewers are now loving her acting skills.

Meenu is a helpful young woman who always supports people in trouble. Vismaya Mohanlal plays this character. She even takes risks to protect others. Her father Balachandran works as a Village Revenue Officer. Sai Kumar plays this father role. He raised his daughter all alone after his wife died early. Balachandran makes some local enemies after he rejects a few land permissions.

Meenu finishes her exam and starts her journey back home. She calls her father and informs him about a slight delay due to a small problem. She never reaches home after that call. Her phone also goes unreachable. Balachandran files a missing complaint with the local police. The police team starts a deep investigation to find her. The movie shows what exactly happens between Meenu and the psycho killer.

The movie gives a strong message that girls should fight their own battles. The director mixes thrilling elements with a psycho villain track perfectly. Meenu fights back as a trained martial arts expert. She provokes the psycho and plans her attacks smartly. Superstar Mohanlal also plays a special cameo role in the film. Families can comfortably watch the Telugu dubbed version on JioHotstar.