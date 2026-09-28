Scared Of Staying Alone In Hotel? Do THIS First Thing After Check-In

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) You travel to new places and book nice hotels for your trips. You must do a quick safety check as soon as you enter your hotel room to stay safe.

People love travelling and relaxing in hotel rooms. You must ask yourself if your hotel room is actually safe. Scammers use hidden cameras and unsafe Wi-Fi networks to steal your private data these days. You should follow these simple tips to check your room safety before you start enjoying your trip.

You must check for hidden cameras as soon as you enter the room. You should look for small lenses inside the TV facing the bed, smoke detectors, wall clocks, mirrors, and bathroom shower heads.

You can turn off all the lights and scan the room with your phone flashlight. The camera lens will reflect the light and shine. You can also use anti-spy detector apps or camera detectors to find hidden camera signals.

You must also do the two-way mirror test. You place your fingernail on the glass. You have a normal mirror if you see a gap between your finger and the reflection. You must stay alert if your finger touches the reflection directly, because it might be a two-way mirror.

Hotels offer public Wi-Fi networks, but they are mostly unsafe. Hackers target these open networks very easily. You should never do online banking or type personal passwords on hotel Wi-Fi. You must use your own mobile data for safety.

You should also check the door lock and security chain before you go to sleep. You must inspect the door eye-hole for any damage or hidden covers.

You should finally locate the emergency fire exits as soon as you check into the hotel. This simple step helps you escape quickly during emergencies.