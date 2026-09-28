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Iranian Missile Strike Injures Eight US Marines in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Eight US Marines sustained injuries two weeks ago after an Iranian anti-ship cruise missile hit a vessel they were operating aboard in the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports citing US officials.
The Marines did not suffer life-threatening injuries, but some experienced smoke inhalation and possible traumatic brain injuries after developing concussion-like symptoms, including headaches.
Seven of those injured were enlisted Marines, while the eighth was an officer. All eight reportedly returned to duty soon after the Sept. 14 incident.
The Marines were serving as part of a battalion landing team when the Iranian missile struck the vessel, according to the officials.
The vessel was not part of the US Navy fleet, the officials said, without providing details about its type and describing it only as a maritime vessel.
The Pentagon has come under increasing scrutiny over its reporting of military casualties since the US-Israel war with Iran began in February. Figures for wounded and killed service members have reportedly changed as cases are reassessed and classifications are updated.
The Marines did not suffer life-threatening injuries, but some experienced smoke inhalation and possible traumatic brain injuries after developing concussion-like symptoms, including headaches.
Seven of those injured were enlisted Marines, while the eighth was an officer. All eight reportedly returned to duty soon after the Sept. 14 incident.
The Marines were serving as part of a battalion landing team when the Iranian missile struck the vessel, according to the officials.
The vessel was not part of the US Navy fleet, the officials said, without providing details about its type and describing it only as a maritime vessel.
The Pentagon has come under increasing scrutiny over its reporting of military casualties since the US-Israel war with Iran began in February. Figures for wounded and killed service members have reportedly changed as cases are reassessed and classifications are updated.
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