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Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker Resources Ltd.


2026-09-28 08:13:17
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 07:54 AM EST - Talisker Resources Ltd.: Reported a significant new high-grade gold discovery from underground development on the 1105 Level at the Mustang Mine. Development has exposed a continuous 36-metre strike length of high-grade mineralization along the M1 Vein, comprising a well-defined banded quartz vein averaging 27.88 grams per tonne (g/t) gold across an average true width of 0.61 metres. Talisker Resources Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $1.21.

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Baystreet.ca

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