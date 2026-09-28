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Talisker Resources Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 07:54 AM EST - Talisker Resources Ltd.: Reported a significant new high-grade gold discovery from underground development on the 1105 Level at the Mustang Mine. Development has exposed a continuous 36-metre strike length of high-grade mineralization along the M1 Vein, comprising a well-defined banded quartz vein averaging 27.88 grams per tonne (g/t) gold across an average true width of 0.61 metres. Talisker Resources Ltd. shares T are trading unchanged at $1.21.
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