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Israeli Ministers, Lawmakers Join Gaza Settlement Push
(MENAFN) Israeli ministers and lawmakers joined thousands of Israeli settlers in a convoy heading toward the Gaza border on Sunday as they called for the reestablishment of Israeli settlements inside the Palestinian enclave, according to reports.
The convoy was organized by the Nachala Settlement Movement together with other right-wing groups and was traveling toward a gathering site in northern Gaza ahead of a rally planned near the enclave’s northern boundary.
Organizers are urging the Israeli government to restore settlements in Gaza, arguing that establishing a settlement presence is necessary for what they describe as a long-term security arrangement.
Nachala leader Daniella Weiss took part in the convoy and said thousands of participants were arriving with housing equipment. She said they were preparing to establish a presence in Nisanit, a settlement in northern Gaza that Israel evacuated in August 2005, as well as in other areas of the enclave.
Israel removed its settlements from Gaza in 2005 as part of a unilateral disengagement plan.
Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 2023 have killed nearly 74,000 Palestinians and injured about 175,000, according to figures from Gaza health authorities. The fighting has continued despite a US-sponsored ceasefire reached last year.
The convoy was organized by the Nachala Settlement Movement together with other right-wing groups and was traveling toward a gathering site in northern Gaza ahead of a rally planned near the enclave’s northern boundary.
Organizers are urging the Israeli government to restore settlements in Gaza, arguing that establishing a settlement presence is necessary for what they describe as a long-term security arrangement.
Nachala leader Daniella Weiss took part in the convoy and said thousands of participants were arriving with housing equipment. She said they were preparing to establish a presence in Nisanit, a settlement in northern Gaza that Israel evacuated in August 2005, as well as in other areas of the enclave.
Israel removed its settlements from Gaza in 2005 as part of a unilateral disengagement plan.
Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 2023 have killed nearly 74,000 Palestinians and injured about 175,000, according to figures from Gaza health authorities. The fighting has continued despite a US-sponsored ceasefire reached last year.
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