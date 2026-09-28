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Sudan Rejects Ethiopia’s Opposition Support Allegation
(MENAFN) Sudan’s army on Sunday rejected allegations from Ethiopia’s military leadership that Khartoum was backing groups opposed to the Ethiopian government, describing the accusation as “baseless.”
The Sudanese Armed Forces said the country continued to respect international law and the principle of non-interference in other nations’ internal affairs, while stressing that it would defend its sovereignty and national security against any threats.
The army also accused Ethiopian territory of being used to support Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), alleging that the assistance included training, supplies and military operations involving long-range and one-way attack drones.
Khartoum called on Addis Ababa to resolve outstanding disputes through dialogue and official diplomatic channels, saying this would help preserve stability in both countries and the broader region.
Earlier, Ethiopian National Defense Force Chief of General Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula accused Sudan, Egypt and other parties of providing backing to groups challenging Ethiopia’s government.
Jula also claimed that foreign support was being provided to an alliance of armed and political factions, while arguing that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Eritrea would represent a smaller threat without external assistance.
The accusations come as tensions rise again in northern Ethiopia, where fighting has intensified between federal forces and the TPLF along with allied groups.
The Sudanese Armed Forces said the country continued to respect international law and the principle of non-interference in other nations’ internal affairs, while stressing that it would defend its sovereignty and national security against any threats.
The army also accused Ethiopian territory of being used to support Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), alleging that the assistance included training, supplies and military operations involving long-range and one-way attack drones.
Khartoum called on Addis Ababa to resolve outstanding disputes through dialogue and official diplomatic channels, saying this would help preserve stability in both countries and the broader region.
Earlier, Ethiopian National Defense Force Chief of General Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula accused Sudan, Egypt and other parties of providing backing to groups challenging Ethiopia’s government.
Jula also claimed that foreign support was being provided to an alliance of armed and political factions, while arguing that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Eritrea would represent a smaller threat without external assistance.
The accusations come as tensions rise again in northern Ethiopia, where fighting has intensified between federal forces and the TPLF along with allied groups.
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