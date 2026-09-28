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Hurricane Polo Heads Toward Mexico as Storm Weakens
(MENAFN) Hurricane Polo is expected to reach Mexico’s Pacific coast in Baja California Sur late Monday after weakening from a Category 3 system, with forecasters predicting it will arrive as a Category 1 hurricane.
The storm is projected to bring strong winds ranging from 60 to 80 miles (97 to 129 kilometers) per hour, along with heavy rainfall to the popular tourist region.
As of Sunday morning, Polo was located roughly 200 miles (322 kilometers) southwest of Baja California and moving north-northwest at about 12 miles (19 kilometers) per hour. The hurricane had sustained winds of 125 miles (201 kilometers) per hour, according to weather authorities.
Forecasts indicate that Polo will continue losing strength before reaching land, but officials warned that the storm could still bring down trees and power lines and damage buildings.
Authorities along Mexico’s Pacific coast have already ordered evacuations, shut ports and suspended classes because of strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous waves. In San Jose del Cabo, access to beaches has been restricted as large waves and hazardous surf affect the coastline.
Polo could deliver between 4 and 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rainfall in parts of Baja California, raising the risk of dangerous flooding and mudslides.
After reaching Baja California, the storm is expected to move across the Gulf of California before advancing into the northern states of Sonora and Chihuahua.
The storm is projected to bring strong winds ranging from 60 to 80 miles (97 to 129 kilometers) per hour, along with heavy rainfall to the popular tourist region.
As of Sunday morning, Polo was located roughly 200 miles (322 kilometers) southwest of Baja California and moving north-northwest at about 12 miles (19 kilometers) per hour. The hurricane had sustained winds of 125 miles (201 kilometers) per hour, according to weather authorities.
Forecasts indicate that Polo will continue losing strength before reaching land, but officials warned that the storm could still bring down trees and power lines and damage buildings.
Authorities along Mexico’s Pacific coast have already ordered evacuations, shut ports and suspended classes because of strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous waves. In San Jose del Cabo, access to beaches has been restricted as large waves and hazardous surf affect the coastline.
Polo could deliver between 4 and 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rainfall in parts of Baja California, raising the risk of dangerous flooding and mudslides.
After reaching Baja California, the storm is expected to move across the Gulf of California before advancing into the northern states of Sonora and Chihuahua.
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