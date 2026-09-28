Russian Drone Hits National Academy Of Sciences Building In Central Kyiv, Causing Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

"In the Shevchenkivskyi district, in central Kyiv, a UAV crashed into a non-residential building. A fire has broken out. Emergency services are on their way to the scene," the mayor said.

The press service of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (NASU) told Ukrinform that "a Russian drone directly struck the NASU building," which is located in the center of the capital.

Russian attack causes fire at warehouse site in Kyiv region's Brovary district

As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian drone also fell onto the grounds of a non-residential development in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district.