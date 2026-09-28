Russian Drone Crashes Into Non-Residential Building In Central Kyiv, Causing Fire

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram.

"In the Shevchenkivskyi district, in the center of the capital, a UAV crashed onto a non-residential building. A fire has broken out.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene," the mayor said.

Russians attack logistics company branch in Dnipropetrovsk region, three people injured

As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian drone also crashed in the grounds of a non-residential development in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district.