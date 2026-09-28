Russian Drone Crashes Into Non-Residential Building In Central Kyiv, Causing Fire
"In the Shevchenkivskyi district, in the center of the capital, a UAV crashed onto a non-residential building. A fire has broken out.
Emergency services are on their way to the scene," the mayor said.Read also: Russians attack logistics company branch in Dnipropetrovsk region, three people injured
As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian drone also crashed in the grounds of a non-residential development in Kyiv's Obolonskyi district.
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