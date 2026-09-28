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Russian Drone Strikes Energy Facility In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Russian Drone Strikes Energy Facility In Dnipropetrovsk Region


2026-09-28 08:09:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, DTEK Group reported this on Telegram.

"Tonight, an FPV drone struck one of DTEK's energy facilities in a frontline area. Equipment caught fire, but the blaze was quickly extinguished," the company said.

In addition, earlier several drone strikes damaged an administrative building and a service vehicle at a DTEK site.

Read also: Russians attack logistics company branch in Dnipropetrovsk region, three people injured

As previously reported, on September 25, Russian forces attacked a DTEK energy worker's vehicle near a substation in the Odesa region with a drone. One energy worker was killed and another was injured.

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