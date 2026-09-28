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Israeli Occupiers Torch Palestinian American’s Vehicles in West Bank
(MENAFN) Armed Israeli occupiers attacked the home of a Palestinian American and set three vehicles ablaze during an overnight raid in a village east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to reports Sunday.
Mustafa Zaatar said dozens of Israeli occupiers entered Abu Falah village at around 1.30 am, surrounded his house and damaged property before setting the vehicles on fire.
Zaatar said he followed the incident through security cameras positioned around his home.
“Within about 10 minutes, we saw the cars go up in flames,” he said.
Local residents later confronted the attackers and extinguished the fires, although Zaatar said villagers feared they could be shot.
He recalled that two Palestinians were killed during an attack by Israeli occupiers in the same area last year.
“They are trying to force us off our land,” he said. “We will stay here. We will not leave.”
Zaatar, who is also a US citizen, said his American citizenship had not provided him with any protection.
Mustafa Zaatar said dozens of Israeli occupiers entered Abu Falah village at around 1.30 am, surrounded his house and damaged property before setting the vehicles on fire.
Zaatar said he followed the incident through security cameras positioned around his home.
“Within about 10 minutes, we saw the cars go up in flames,” he said.
Local residents later confronted the attackers and extinguished the fires, although Zaatar said villagers feared they could be shot.
He recalled that two Palestinians were killed during an attack by Israeli occupiers in the same area last year.
“They are trying to force us off our land,” he said. “We will stay here. We will not leave.”
Zaatar, who is also a US citizen, said his American citizenship had not provided him with any protection.
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