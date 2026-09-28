Agreement Links Jordan's Fintech Community With Regional, International Expertise

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- The FinTech Academy, affiliated with the Institute of Banking Studies, and the MENA Fintech Association on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a framework for cooperation and knowledge exchange and strengthen links among fintech professionals and institutions in Jordan and the region.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Jordan FinTech Festival 2026 as part of efforts to promote dialogue and cooperation across the fintech ecosystem and connect local expertise with regional and international practices.

Institute of Banking Studies Director General Riyad Hindawi described the agreement as an opportunity for the Jordan FinTech Academy to engage more closely with the region's growing fintech sector.

He highlighted the importance of cross-border knowledge and expertise exchange as digital financial services evolve rapidly, noting that stronger links between institutions can create opportunities for joint learning and the exchange of regional experience.

MENA Fintech Association President and Founder Nameer Khan welcomed the agreement as a means of strengthening the association's regional presence and connecting Jordan's fintech community with counterparts across the region.

Jordan's fintech ecosystem is experiencing rapid growth, Khan noted, stressing the importance of cooperation among specialized institutions and greater exchange of expertise to support new opportunities for innovation and growth.

The MoU provides a basis for joint initiatives, including knowledge and expertise exchange, specialized events and meetings, learning and professional development opportunities, and research and knowledge activities related to fintech and digital transformation.

The agreement comes amid rapid changes in the financial sector, with fintech, artificial intelligence, digital payments, data analytics and cybersecurity playing an increasingly important role in shaping the future of financial services.

//Petra// AJ